Global Multirotor Drone Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Multirotor Drone Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the multirotor drone market size is predicted to reach $6.85 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 18%.

The growth in the multirotor drone market is due to increasing adoption of the multi-rotor by military bodies. North America region is expected to hold the largest multirotor drone market share. Major players in the multirotor drone market include IdeaForge Technology Pvt. Ltd., AeroVironment Inc., SZ DJI Technology Co Ltd., Autel Robotics, Draganfly Inc., Microdrones GmbH.

Multirotor Drone Market Segments

• By Type: Quadcopters, Hexacopters, Tricopters, Octocopters

• By Payload: Camera and Imaging Systems, Control Systems, Tracking Systems, Other payload

• By Price Range: Budget, Medium, Premium

• By Application: Surveillance, Inspection, and Monitoring, Mapping and Surveying, Aerial Photography, Other applications

• By End-users: Commercial, Military and Government, Consumer

• By Geography: The global multirotor drone market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

A multi-rotor drone is an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) with many propellers that spin around a central mast. Multirotor drones outfitted with cameras, autopilots, and image processing software are used for land surveying and mapping, and many others homeland security activities.

