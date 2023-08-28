Mobile Money Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Mobile Money Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Mobile Money Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the mobile money market size is predicted to reach $28.67 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 26.6%.

The growth in the mobile money market is due to the increasing adoption of mobile POS (point of sale). Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest mobile money market share. Major players in the mobile money market include Vodafone, Google, Orange, Fidelity National Information Services, Paypal, Mastercard, Fiserv, Airtel, Alipay, MTN, PAYTM, Samsung.

Mobile Money Market Segments

• By Transaction Type: Person to Person (P2P), Person to Business (P2B), Business to Person (B2P), Business to Business (B2B)

• By Payment: Remote Payments, Proximity Payments

• By Application: Bill Payments, Money transfers, Recharge & Top-up, Ticket Payment, Other Applications

• By Geography: The global mobile money market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Mobile money refers to the electronic transfer of money from one individual or entity to another using mobile devices. Digital payment technology is embedded in the devices and can be utilized on regular smartphone devices to receive, withdraw, and send money without using the usual banking system. Mobile money is a popular alternative to bank accounts as it is secure and simple.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Mobile Money Market Trends And Strategies

4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

