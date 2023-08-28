Global Lewy Body Dementia Treatment Market Is Projected To Grow At A 5.7% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Lewy Body Dementia Treatment Global Market Report 2023 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

As per TBRC's market forecast, the lewy body dementia treatment market size is predicted to reach $5.2 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.7%.

The growth in the lewy body dementia treatment market is due to the rising prevalence of brain-related disorders. North America region is expected to hold the largest lewy body dementia treatment market share. Major players in the lewy body dementia treatment market include Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, BioArctic AB, Sumitomo Pharma Co. Ltd., Jazz Pharmaceuticals Inc., Allergan Plc., Noven Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Lewy Body Dementia Treatment Market Segments

• By Drug Type: Antidepressants, Antipsychotic Drugs, Benzodiazepine, Carbidopa-Levodopa, Cholinesterase inhibitors, Modafinil

• By Distribution Channel: Hospitals Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, Other Distribution Channels

• By Application: Alzheimer’s disease, Dementia, Parkinson’s disease

• By Geography: The global lewy body dementia treatment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Lewy body dementia treatment refers to medications and nonmedical therapies, like physical, occupational, and speech therapies, to manage symptoms as much as possible. The treatment is used for the healing and control of some of the symptoms and to reduce hallucinations, confusion, drowsiness, movement problems, and disturbed sleep.

