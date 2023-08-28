Global Mobile Mapping Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Mobile Mapping Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Mobile Mapping Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the mobile mapping market size is predicted to reach $81.44 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 18.1%.

The growth in the mobile mapping market is due to growing investments in smart city projects. North America region is expected to hold the largest mobile mapping market share. Major players in the mobile mapping market include Apple Inc., Trimble Geospatial, TomTom N.V., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Topcon Positioning Systems Inc., NovAtel Inc., Garmin Ltd.

Mobile Mapping Market Segments

• By Type: 3D Mapping, Licensing, Indoor Mapping, Location Based Services, Location Based Search

• By Component: Hardware, Software, Services

• By Application: Road Surveys, Topographic Mapping, 3D Modeling, Asset Management, Other Applications

• By Industry Vertical: Oil and Gas, Real Estate, Telecommunication, Manufacturing, Transportation and Logistics, Energy and Utilities, Other Industry Verticals

• By Geography: The global mobile mapping market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=6328&type=smp

Mobile mapping is the process of collecting geographical data with a mobile vehicle equipped with a laser, GNSS, LiDAR-system, radar, photographic equipment, or any number of remote sensing devices. These georeferenced data points can also be utilized to construct accurate three-dimensional digital elevation models (DEMs) or digital terrain models of practically any environment when combined with positioning equipment. It is used to collect geospatial data from mobile vehicles such as cars, drones, and boats.

Read More On The Mobile Mapping Global Market Report At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/mobile-mapping-global-market-report

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Mobile Mapping Market Trends And Strategies

4. Mobile Mapping Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Mobile Virtualization Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/mobile-virtualization-global-market-report

Mobile Engagement Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/mobile-engagement-global-market-report

Mobile Learning Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/mobile-learning-global-market-report

Contact Information

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/

Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

