Global Indoor Air Purification Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

The Business Research Company's Indoor Air Purification Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Indoor Air Purification Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the indoor air purification market size is predicted to reach $33.26 billion in 2027 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%.
The growth in the indoor air purification market is due to the increasing prevalence of airborne diseases. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest indoor air purification market share. Major players in the indoor air purification market include Daikin Industries Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N V, LG Electronics Inc., Panasonic Holdings Corporation, Honeywell International Inc.
Indoor Air Purification Market Segments
• By Product: Dust Collectors and Vacuums, Fume and Smoke Collectors, Mist Eliminators, Bad Odor and Harmful Gasses, Fire and Emergency Exhaust, Viruses and Fungus
• By Technology: HEPA, Electrostatic Precipitators, Activated Carbon, Ionic Filters, Other Technologies
• By Function: Manual, Sensor
• By Distribution Channel: Direct Selling, E-Commerce, Supermarkets or Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores
• By Application: Industrial, Commercial and Residential
• By Geography: The global indoor air purification market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Indoor air purification refers to the purification of indoor air using air filters. It is a device that removes contaminating particles (such as dust, pollen, and dander) from the air to enhance its quality.
