Mobile Healthcare Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Mobile Healthcare Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Mobile Healthcare Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the mobile healthcare market size is predicted to reach $309.49 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 30.5%.

The growth in the mobile healthcare market is due to the increase in incidence of chronic diseases globally. North America region is expected to hold the largest mobile healthcare market share. Major players in the mobile healthcare market include Apple Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Omron Corporation, athenahealthInc., iHealth Labs Inc., AT & T, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Vodafone Group.

Mobile Healthcare Market Segments

• By Device Type: Blood Glucose Monitors, Cardiac Monitors, Hemodynamic Monitors, Neurological Monitors, Respiratory Monitors, Body and Temperature Monitors, Remote Patient Monitoring Devices, Other Device Types

• By Service Type: Treatment Services, Diagnostic Services, Monitoring Services, Wellness and Fitness Solutions, Other Service Types

• By Stake Holder: Mobile Operators, Healthcare Providers, Application/Content Players, Other Stake Holders

• By Geography: The global mobile healthcare market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Mobile healthcare refers to a branch of electronic health, which is defined as public and medical health practise supported by mobile devices. Healthcare devices are utilised for the collection and storage of patient information to obtain accurate results, which are used to diagnose and treat various medical conditions.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Mobile Healthcare Market Trends And Strategies

4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

