Initiative for Lasting and Inclusive Peace: EU and UNDP invite Georgian CSOs to take part in a grant contest

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), with funding from the European Union, has announced a call for project ideas under the ‘Taking COBERM Further: Joint EU-UNDP Initiative for Lasting and Inclusive Peace’ (FLIP).

The initiative aims to improve the capacity of civil society actors in locally-led peacebuilding initiatives; facilitate inclusive processes to increase the engagement of youth, women and excluded groups in dialogue and confidence-building measures; and promote sustainable conflict prevention and peacebuilding.

Grants will be awarded to local civil society organisations, foundations, academia, and international NGOs. FLIP aims to back initiatives developed by both experienced and younger, potentially less experienced local CSOs and representatives within civil society.

The initiative will assist project ideas building trust between conflict-affected societies, fostering confidence between communities divided by conflicts, as well as raising awareness about conflict prevention and peacebuilding within diverse ethnic communities. The programme will also fund measures that explore opportunities to prevent potential conflict and/or crisis.

The deadline for applications is 15 September.

Find out more

Press release