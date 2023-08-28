National Bureau of Statistics launches pilot census across Moldova with EU and UNFPA support

Starting from today, the pilot census of the population and housing (CPH) will be conducted in 11 localities in the Republic of Moldova. For the first time, the census will be carried out using tablets, applying modern methods of data collection.

The Pilot Census will be conducted until 10 October 2023. It represents an important stage in the preparation process for the national population and housing census planned for the year 2024. It will also be conducted with the financial and technical support of the European Union and the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA).

The pilot census will include questions from the census questionnaires (made public) that pertain to demographic, social, and economic characteristics of the population, households, and their places of residence. In total, there are three questionnaires: about the individual, the building and place of residence, and the communal living space.

“Accurate information about the population and housing is essential for policy development in areas such as health, education, social protection, and local public administration reform. Additionally, they are important for the proper allocation of budgetary funds,” said Jānis Mažeiks, the European Union Ambassador to the Republic of Moldova. “The European Union supports the census process by providing technical assistance and equipment that will contribute to the digitisation of data collection and processing, in line with European and international standards.”

Press release