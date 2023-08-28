Admirals Empowers Investors with the Launch of Auto-Invest Feature
An Automated Approach to InvestingTALLINN, HARJU, ESTONIA, August 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Admirals, a global leading financial services hub, is excited to announce the launch of its new, Auto-Invest feature. This cutting-edge feature is available through the Admirals Mobile App, and it is designed to transform the way investors engage with the financial markets. Auto-invest was developed to offer automated investing capabilities that empower clients with enhanced convenience, and efficiency.
Using Admirals’ Auto Invest feature, users can experience utmost convenience by setting pre-defined automatic contributions to their account via their wallet or directly from their Invest.MT5 account. They can choose how much and how often they want to invest and how to modify their Auto-Invest plans with ease. This sophisticated technology allows investors to capitalise on market opportunities even when they are unable to actively monitor their portfolios and interact.
"We are very pleased to introduce Auto-Invest, a feature that empowers our clients for long-term wealth balance. By combining innovation, user-friendliness, and the ability to minimise human error, Auto-Invest revolutionizes the way investors engage with the financial markets. Our aim is to provide a seamless and efficient investing experience while maximizing opportunities for our clients. With Auto-Invest, investors are equipped to unlock their full potential and to work towards their investment goals with confidence." said Tatjana Žbanova, Product Manager at Admirals.
Creating an automated investment plan may promote a disciplined investment approach and reduce the timing risk associated with trying to enter the market at the most opportune time.
With the option to create weekly or monthly Auto-Invest plans, individuals can set up customized investment schedules that align with their financial goals. The automated procedures of the feature enable users to have a hands-off approach, as the system efficiently executes their investment orders without requiring constant manual intervention.
Users can create up to five plans, allowing them to diversify their portfolio across 3000+ stocks and ETFs. Each plan focuses on a single asset, ensuring a targeted investment approach. Moreover, the Auto-Invest feature deducts the invested funds directly from the user's wallet or Invest.MT5 account, streamlining the process and providing a seamless investing experience.
Auto-Invest enables users to take control of their investment strategies effortlessly with features for portfolio diversification and customization that can help streamline the investment process.
The launch of Auto-Invest reaffirms Admirals' commitment to empowering its clients with innovative tools and technologies that enhance their investing experience. By combining cutting-edge automation with a user-friendly interface, Admirals aims to democratise access to the financial markets, enabling both novice and experienced investors to participate in the world of investing with ease and confidence.
To learn more about Admirals' Auto-Invest feature and to start exploring its capabilities, please visit: https://bit.ly/3QSeNxL
Investing involves Risk.
-END-
…..................................................................................................................................................
About Admirals Group AS
Admirals Group AS is a global growing FinTech group, offering a wide range of products and services worldwide, meeting people's needs and making personal financial management easy-to-use, affordable and secure through its regulated investment firms.
The online investment service providers that are owned by Admirals Group AS, are authorized to offer their clients with the ability to trade Forex, and CFDs on, inter alia, indices, metals, energies, stocks and bonds, but also to invest in Stocks and ETFs (product offering may vary depending on each investment service provider and the client’s country of residence).
Over the years, Admirals has received internationally recognized and respected awards and recognitions, including Area de Inversion’s " Best Broker of 2022" and " Best Broker of 2022" as well as" Best financial analyst of 2022" by Traders.com.
Since its founding in 2001, Admirals continues to experience worldwide growth and evolution and is committed to providing its clients around the globe with advanced trading tools, access to financial security and various customer care policies. Admirals is licensed in the Seychelles, UK, Cyprus, South Africa, Australia, Jordan, Canada and Kenya.
For more information about Admirals visit admirals.com
74% of retail CFD accounts lose money.
Taarini Atal - Head of Public Relations & Communication
Admirals
+372 5890 9107
taarini.atal@admiralmarkets.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube