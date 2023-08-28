Adult Diaper Market Projected to Exceed US$ 19.3 Billion by 2031, Demonstrating a Strong CAGR of 6.0%: Transparency Market Research Inc.

The growing elderly population and increased health and hygiene concerns are likely to drive the adult diaper demand during the forecast time frame

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Aug. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global industry was estimated to be worth US$11.5 billion in 2022. It is expected to increase at a 6.0% CAGR from 2023 to 2031, reaching US$ 19.3 billion by the end of 2031. Adult nappies are being recommended by top hospitals and medical centers around the world to people experiencing an acute illness.



Greater financial freedom has resulted in an increase in the popularity of personal and feminine hygiene goods. Governments all throughout the world are encouraging men and women to use sanitary items. Adult diapers are being made cheaper by governments in poor countries. These actions are expected to drive the adult diaper industry forward in the forthcoming years.

The United Nations predicts that the number of elderly people will reach over 2.1 billion by 2050. Incontinence, dementia, diarrhea, and other age-related disorders are common among the elderly. As reported by the World Health Organization, more than 55 million individuals globally suffer from dementia.

Dementia is the world's sixth-largest cause of mortality and one of the primary causes of impairment and incontinence among the elderly. As a result, the growing geriatric population is fueling the growth of the adult diaper business.

For more insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=4772

“Connect with our team of research specialists and unlock the optimal solution for driving your business growth”

Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue US$ 11.5 Bn Estimated Value US$ 19.3 Bn Growth Rate - CAGR 6.0% Forecast Period 2023-2031 No. of Pages 150 Pages Market Segmentation Product Type, Style, Material, Price, Distribution Channel Regions Covered North America,Europe,Asia Pacific,Middle East & Africa,South America Companies Covered Essity Aktiebolag,Daio Paper Corporation,First Quality Enterprises, Inc.,Hengan International Group Company Limited,Kimberly-Clark Corporation,Medline Industries Inc.,Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd.,Ontex,Procter & Gamble,Unicharm Corporation,Other Key Players

Key Takeaways from the Market Report

The Disposable sub-segment had a 42.0% revenue share in 2022.

The North America market is expected to increase at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast time frame.

The Europe market accounted for 20% of the global market in 2022.

Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a stable rate of 5.9%.

North America had the highest value share of the worldwide market, accounting for 41% of the total in 2022.



Adult Diaper Market: Prominent Drivers and Trends

Adult diapers are widely used in poor nations because of inadequate sanitary infrastructure. The increased use of smartphones and broadband access is increasing the use of e-commerce to purchase hygiene items.

Customers prefer Internet sites over conventional shops to purchase a variety of things since these online stores offer products at cost-effective rates as well as multiple deals and coupons. As a result, expansion in the e-commerce sector is projected to provide suppliers with attractive adult nappy business options.

The development of new products is also boosting the adult diaper industry data globally. Disposable adult diapers are increasing in popularity because they provide more comfort than cloth diapers. Natural, sustainable, and environmentally friendly products are becoming increasingly popular in industrialized countries.



For In-depth Competitive Analysis, Buy Now: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=4772<ype=S

Global Adult Diaper Market: Regional Landscape

North America and Europe are established marketplaces for adult diapers, although Asia Pacific the Middle East, and Africa have seen rapid growth in recent years. North America is predicted to have the highest share of the adult diaper market from 2023 to 2031, based on the most recent prediction.

During the projection period, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the quickest pace. A rise in financial resources and a spike in senior citizens are boosting the region’s economic statistics. Increased spending on personal and feminine care is also propelling the adult nappy industry in the Asia Pacific.

Global Adult Diaper Market: Key Players

Transparency Market Research has profiled the following players in its global Adult Diaper market report:

Essity Aktiebolag, Daio Paper Corporation, First Quality Enterprises, Inc., Hengan International Group Company Limited, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Medline Industries Inc., Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd., Ontex, Procter & Gamble, and Unicharm Corporation

The majority of adult diaper firms are investing in the research and development of novel offerings based on the current market conditions for disposable adult diapers. They are creating non-toxic, allergen-free products out of plant-based components. Online stores are also helping companies increase their market footprint.

Nobel Hygiene Pvt. Ltd. released Friends UltraThinza, a'slim' adult absorbent pants, in India in May 2023. This novel item is intended for younger buyers who experience light leakage as a result of illnesses including obesity, prostate difficulties, and postpartum incontinence.

Ontex announced the launch of a smart solution to enhance incontinence treatment for patients in February 2021. The technique consists of a diaper with a printed detector, a transmitter attached to the diaper, and a smartphone application.

Request for Customization and Redefine Expectations: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=4772

Global Adult Diaper Market Segmentation

By Product Type Reusable Disposable Swim Diaper Others

By Style Pad Flat Pant

By Material Fluff Pulp Cotton Microfiber Non-woven Fabric

By Price Low Medium High

By Distribution Channel Online E-commerce Websites Company-owned Websites Offline Hypermarkets and Supermarkets Drug Stores Other Retail Stores

Regions Covered North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa South America



Read More Related Reports:

Exploring Trends in the Women Intimate Care Wipes Market: Mapping the Journey 2023-2031 | Revealing Growth Patterns and Envisioning the Future Landscape of the Industry

Synthetic Fur Market Outlook [2022-2031] | Exploring Industry Ownership Insights, Comprehensive Analysis of Growth Patterns

Navigating Reflective Sportswear Market Demand: Revealing Dimensions of Trends, Scope, and Drivers of Growth

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. The firm scrutinizes factors shaping the dynamics of demand in various markets. The insights and perspectives on the markets evaluate opportunities in various segments. The opportunities in the segments based on source, application, demographics, sales channel, and end-use are analysed, which will determine growth in the markets over the next decade.

Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision-makers, made possible by experienced teams of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants. The proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques we use always reflect the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in all of its business reports.

Contact:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com