Athletic Footwear Market Projected to Exceed US$ 180.2 Million by 2031, Demonstrating a Robust CAGR of 4.6%: Transparency Market Research Inc.

An increase in the appeal of sports and leisure activities is anticipated to drive the market value for athletic footwear. Demand for athletic footwear is anticipated to increase in the near future as the craze of young people wearing labeled athletic footwear increases

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Aug. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global market for athletic footwear was estimated to be worth US$ 115.6 million in 2022. The market is anticipated to advance with a 4.6% CAGR from 2023 to 2031 and by 2031, the market is likely to gain US$ 180.2 million.



The popularity of outdoor sports as well as extreme activities like trekking, hiking, and caving has greatly grown recently due to the impact of social media. This trend is anticipated to boost the athletic footwear market size throughout the projected period. Athletic footwear is becoming more popular, especially among young people.

They make up a significant portion of an athlete's kit along with clothes and equipment. Field and track shoes are a crucial component of athletics because they improve performance, boost arch support, improve motor control, and give more stability with less risk of injury.

Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue US$ 115.6 Mn Estimated Value US$ 180.2 Mn Growth Rate - CAGR 4.6% Forecast Period 2023-2031 No. of Pages 160 Pages Market Segmentation Product Type, Price, End-user, Distribution Channel Regions Covered North America,Europe,Asia Pacific,Middle East & Africa,South America Companies Covered Adidas AG,Asics Corporation,Brooks Sports, Inc.,Fila, Inc.,K-Swiss, Inc.,Lotto Sport Italia,New Balance Athletics, Inc.,Nike, Inc.,Puma SE,VF Corporation,Other Key Players

Key Findings of the Market Report

In order to improve their market, share for sports footwear, vendors are employing a variety of marketing strategies.

From 2023 to 2031, Asia Pacific is anticipated to have the greatest share.

The growth of e-commerce is boosting the statistics for the athletic footwear business.



Market Trends for Athletic Footwear

Vendors are employing a range of marketing initiatives to grow their market share for sports footwear. These programs support getting young people involved in sports.

Nike debuted "How We Do" in February 2023 as a fresh initiative to encourage physical activity among adolescents who might not perceive themselves as being represented in sports. The program aims to dispel myths that discourage young people from becoming physically active and taking part in sports.

The expansion of the sports footwear business, however, is anticipated to be constrained in the near future by environmental issues connected to pollution, uncertainty over the supply of raw materials, and increasing price sensitivity among some customer categories.

Customers' purchasing habits have altered dramatically as internet and social media use has increased. In Germany, roughly 73% of online buyers prefer to purchase shoes, making them one of the most popular goods ordered online, according to a research from the International Trade Administration.

According to the Trade Promotion Council of India, Indian e-commerce increased by 37% in 2022, demonstrating the significant hold that online platforms have on consumer preference. Growth in the e-commerce industry is boosting the statistics for the athletic footwear market.



Global Athletic Footwear Regional Market Outlook

Various reasons are propelling the growth of the Athletic Footwear market in different regions. These are:

From 2023 to 2031, Asia Pacific is anticipated to have the greatest share. The market dynamics of the area are being fueled by the rising popularity of various athletic activities, an increase in financial freedom, and expansion of the e-commerce industry.

High levels of sports involvement, successful manufacturer marketing campaigns, and novel product offers are advancing the industry in North America.

Global Athletic Footwear Market: Key Players

The global sector is fragmented due to the existence of several sports footwear firms operating internationally. To remain competitive and draw in a wider client base, these businesses are creating fresh designs and implementing successful marketing techniques.

Some of the key manufacturers profiled in this report are:

Adidas AG

Asics Corporation

Brooks Sports, Inc.

Fila, Inc.

K-Swiss, Inc.

Lotto Sport Italia

New Balance Athletics, Inc.

Nike, Inc.

Puma SE

VF Corporation

Other Key Players



Developments by the key players in the global market for Athletic Footwear are:

Market Player Year Products Portfolio and Key Developments Adidas 2023 The company introduced their beginner-friendly SWITCH FWD running sneakers.

The goal of the shoes' design was to "amplify the running journey for athletes all across all skill levels" and to focus on the concept of "forward momentum".. Nike 2023 Their first-ever NFT shoe line, Our Force 1 (OF1), was introduced and was inspired by its Air Force 1 collection. Pou Chen 2023 The company revealed intentions to build a manufacturing plant in Tamil Nadu, India, for close to US$ 281 million.

Global Athletic Footwear Market Segmentation

By Product Type Aerobic Shoes Running Shoes & Walking Shoes Trekking & Hiking Shoes Sports Shoes Soccer Shoes Cricket Shoes Baseball Shoes Basketball Shoes Tennis Shoes Others (Rugby Shoes, Gym Shoes, etc.)

By Price Low Medium High

By End-user Women Men Kids

By Distribution Channel Online Company-owned Websites E-commerce Platforms Offline Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Specialty Stores Brand Outlets Other Retail Stores

By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa South America



