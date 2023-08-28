Double Sided Tapes Market to transcend US$ 17.4 billion by 2033 amid Surging Demand for Lightweight Adhesive Materials | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The Double-Sided Tape Market report, published by Future Market Insights, an ESOMAR Certified Market Research and Consulting Firm, offers valuable insights and analysis of the double-sided tape market. Based on the research report, the global market is projected to reach a value of $17.4 billion by 2033. Furthermore, the report comprehensively explains the scope and content of the research, encompassing the driving factors, market size, and forecast data for double-sided tape. It also provides detailed segmentation in revenue and shipment, along with 10-year forecasts extending up to 2033. The report includes information about key players in the industry, their market shares, the competitive landscape, and regional insights.

NEWARK, Del, Aug. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Future Market Insights (FMI), the global double-sided tapes market is projected to register US$ 11.4 billion in 2023. It is expected to soar at 4.3% CAGR from 2023 to 2033. Revenue is likely to be worth US$ 17.4 billion by 2033.



From 2018 to 2022, the market stood at US$ 10.9 billion. The market is projected to generate a monetary potential of US$ 6 billion by 2033-end.

The industrial sector, including automotive, electronics, construction, and aerospace, is a key consumer of double-sided tapes. Customers increasingly demand lightweight materials, improved bonding solutions, and ease of application, which has driven the adoption of double-sided tapes in these sectors.

Innovations in adhesive technology have led to the development of high-performance double-sided tapes that offer better bonding strength, durability, and resistance to extreme conditions. These advancements have expanded the application scope of double-sided tapes and driven market growth.

With the rise of e-commerce and online retail, the demand for packaging materials, including double-sided tapes, has increased. Double-sided tapes are widely used in packaging applications, offering efficient and secure sealing solutions.

The medical sector has seen a rise in the use of double-sided tapes for applications in medical device assembly, wound dressings, and surgical tapes. The need for reliable and safe bonding solutions in the healthcare industry drives the demand.

The graphic arts sector extensively uses double-sided tapes for mounting prints, photographs, posters, and artworks. As the graphic arts sector accelerates, so does the demand for double-sided tapes in this market.

The construction sector’s growth, particularly in emerging economies, has boosted the demand for double-sided tapes. Its applications include cladding, bonding, and mounting materials in building and infrastructure projects.

The electronics sector’s rapid growth, including smartphones, tablets, wearables, and IoT devices, has led to a high demand for double-sided tapes. They provide effective and reliable bonding solutions for several electronic components.

The automotive sector is a significant consumer of double-sided tapes used for bonding parts during vehicle assembly. As the automotive sector continues to evolve and emphasize lightweight materials and improved design, the demand for double-sided tapes is expected to propel.

Increasing environmental awareness has shifted towards eco-friendly and sustainable adhesive solutions. Few manufacturers are focusing on developing biodegradable and recyclable double-sided tapes to meet the demand for environmentally friendly products.

Key Takeaways of Double Sided Tape Market

The global market for double-sided tapes is set to witness a sum of US$ 17.4 billion by 2033 end.

by 2033 end. The global market for double sided tapes is poised to exhibit 4.3 % CAGR over the forecast period.

% over the forecast period. In 2023, the global double sided tapes market is projected to hold a total of US$ 11.4 billion.

Based on resin type, the acrylic segment will likely be the frontrunner in the global market, expanding at 4 . 1% CAGR through 2033.

. through 2033. Holt melt technology is set to be at the forefront of the global double sided tapes industry, expanding at 4% CAGR through 2033.



"Expansion of e-commerce sector is likely to provide growth opportunities for double sided tapes manufacturers. Key companies are providing custom solutions for niche needs across different sectors from packaging to aerospace. Product differentiation would be a key factor driving sales in this market throughout the forecast period.” says an FMI analyst.

Completive Landscape

Key manufacturers might collaborate with distributors, wholesalers, and retailers to ensure their products are readily available to end-users. They might invest in marketing campaigns, participate in trade shows, and provide educational resources to showcase their expertise and product range.

Double-Sided Tape Market Research Report Coverage:

Attribute Details Market Size Value (2023) US$ 11.4 billion Market Forecast Value (2033) US$ 17.4 billion Anticipated Growth Rate (2023 to 2033) 4.3% CAGR Forecast Period 2023 to 2033 Historical Data Available for 2018 to 2022 Market Analysis Volume (MT) and Value (US$ Billion) Key Regions Covered North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, and Middle East & Africa Key Countries Covered Canada, United States, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Peru, Argentina, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Belgium, Nordic, Russia, Poland, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, GCC Countries, South Africa, Central Africa, and others Key Market Segments Covered Resin Type

Technology

Backing Material

End-use

Region Key Companies Profiled 3M Company

Adchem Corporation

Adere Produtos Auto Adesivo Ltda.

Advance Tapes International Ltd.

Ajit Industries Pvt. Ltd.

Future Market Insights (FMI), in its new report, offers an unbiased analysis of the double sided tapes industry, analysing historical demand from 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics for 2023 to 2033.

The study reveals growth projections on the double-sided tapes market by resin type (acrylic, rubber, silicone, and others), technology (hot melt, solvent, water), backing material (paper, film, foam, and others), and end-use (building & construction, automotive, electrical & electronics, paper & print, and others) across several regions.

Double Sided Tapes Market by Category:

By Resin Type:

Acrylic

Rubber

Silicone

Others

By Technology:

Hot Melt

Solvent

Water



By Backing Material:

Paper

Film

Foam

Others

By End-use:

Building & Construction

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Paper & Print

Others



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa



