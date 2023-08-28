Global Robotics Technology Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Robotics Technology Global Market Report 2023 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Robotics Technology Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the robotics technology market analysis. As per TBRC’s robotics technology market forecast, the robotics technology market size is predicted to reach a value of $155 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 14.9% through the forecast period.

The increasing shift towards automation is driving the growth of the robotics technology market demand. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest robotics technology market share. Major players in the robotics technology market include ABB Group, FANUC Corp, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., KUKA AG, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Denso Corporation, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, Omron Corporation, Seiko Epson Corporation, Stäubli Robotics, Komatsu, Epson, Panasonic.

Robotics Technology Market Segments

1) By Type: Industrial Robots, Mobile Robots, Service Robots, Other Types

2) By Component: Hardware, Software, Service

3) By End User: Aerospace Manufacturing, Agriculture, Automotive Manufacturing, Building Maintenance, Chemical and Fuel Processing, Construction, Consumer Products Manufacturing, Other End Users

The robotics technology refer to the engineering and operation of machines capable of performing physical tasks autonomously or semi-autonomously on behalf of humans. The primary goal of robotics is to build devices that work automatically and perform complex jobs faster and more efficiently than humans. Robotics can take on several forms and is used in various verticals to reduce errors, increase efficiency, and cut down the long work hours.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Robotics Technology Market Trends And Strategies

4. Robotics Technology Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Robotics Technology Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

