【Dazzling return】31st Macao International Fireworks Display Contest will commence in early September with ten stunning fireworks displays

MACAU, August 28 - 【MGTO】31st Macao International Fireworks Display Contest

After three years, the Macao International Fireworks Display Contest (“the Contest”), celebrating three decades of dazzling history, is returning to the city this autumn. Organized by Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO), the 31st edition of the Contest will take place from 9 September to 7 October (National Day Holiday). Fireworks companies from ten countries around the world will bring their spectacular fireworks to life for residents and visitors, which will enrich the offer of nighttime activities and invigorate the community economy.

The six integrated resort enterprises are partner entities for the event this year. The organizer MGTO held a press conference today (28 August) to unveil details about the Contest and its outreach programs. A blessing ceremony for the event was held on the same day.

At the Press Conference, MGTO Director Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes expressed that MGTO is committed to attaining the goal of deepening integration across “tourism +”. Under the concerted efforts and collaboration with different entities, the 31st Macao International Fireworks Display Contest will soon come true before the eyes of spectators. The return of this iconic event in Macao not just creates a magnificent extravaganza for residents and visitors but also symbolizes the reconnection between Macao and the world, while life all over the globe is coming back to normalcy. She hopes that the colorful experiences brought by the Contest can immerse worldwide travelers in the fascination of “tourism + event” at different corners of the city.

Ten fireworks shows set Macao’s night sky ablaze

The 31st Contest will stage ten extraordinary fireworks shows, each spanning about 18 minutes, on the five evenings of 9, 16 and 23 September, 1 October (National Day) and 7 October, presented by ten firework companies from Asia, Europe and Oceania. In the order of performance, the Contest will pit the ten contestants from Australia, Switzerland, Austria, Russia, Philippines, Japan, China, Portugal, the United Kingdom and Germany against each other. The companies from Switzerland, Austria, Russia, Philippines and China will make their debut in Macao. All excelling in pyrotechnic artistry, the other five companies were past contestants in Macao. Following the last two fireworks shows on 7 October, a prize-giving ceremony will ensue to reveal the winners.

Get enchanted by fireworks at great vantage points

For residents and visitors to enjoy fireworks from different angles, five vantage points are recommended this year as follows: from Kun Iam Ecumenical Centre to Leisure Area of Kun Iam Statue Waterfront on Avenida Dr. Sun Yat-Sen, the waterfront at Macao Science Center, Anim’Arte NAM VAN, Avenida de Sagres (next to Mandarin Oriental, Macau) and Avenida do Oceano in Taipa. The fireworks displays will be live broadcast on TDM Ou Mun TV Channel and TDM Entertainment TV Channel, while synchronized music will stream from TDM - Radio Macao's Chinese Channel (FM100.7) at 9 p.m. and 9:40 p.m. every fireworks evening. Spectators can enjoy the fireworks at different locations in different ways.

Online voting for wider participation

MGTO presents an online voting activity to enhance residents’ and visitors’ engagement in the fireworks shows. Spectators can vote via the online promotional posts or scanning the QR code at fireworks watching zones to enter a lucky draw after each round of voting, for a chance to win attractive prizes and special offers by merchants. Voters who vote for the champion fireworks team will automatically enter the final lucky draw. Please enjoy the fireworks to the fullest!

Lively vibes at Fireworks Carnival

As in the past, MGTO and the General Union of Neighbors Association of Macau will present the popular Fireworks Carnival next to the Macau Tower from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. on the fireworks evenings. The Carnival will be a fascinating blend of culinary delights, performances and games, adding vibrant vibes to the five fireworks nights.

In addition, the “Fireworks Extravaganza” markets will be held by a community organization for the first time at Anim’Arte NAM VAN and Leisure Area on Taipa Waterfront. As the supporting entity, MGTO hopes that residents and visitors can watch the fireworks at different locations on each fireworks night, while enjoying wonderful food, games and performances.

Capture wonderful moments through outreach programs

This year, there will be the Photo Contest and Student Drawing Contest in tandem with the fireworks extravaganza. Coordinated by the Photographic Society of Macao and the Macau Artist Society respectively, the two contests provide opportunities for photography enthusiasts and students to create wonderful artworks for submission between 9 September and 31 October 2023. For more information, please refer to the website:https://fireworks.macaotourism.gov.mo/.