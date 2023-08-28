Robo Taxis Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Robo Taxis Global Market Report 2023 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Robo Taxis Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the robo taxis market. As per TBRC’s robo taxis market forecast, the robo taxis market size is predicted to reach a value of $17.84 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 58.6% through the forecast period.

Growing concerns about road safety are expected to propel the growth of the robo-taxis market going forward. Europe is expected to hold the largest robo taxis market share. Major players in the robo taxis market include Waymo LLC, AutoX, Tesla Inc., Baidu Inc., General Motors, Lyft Inc., Nissan Motor Corporation, NAVYA, Ford Motor Company, Mercedes-Benz Group AG, BMW AG, Volkswagen AG, EasyMile SAS, Ridecell Inc., NVIDIA Corporation, AB Volvo, Continental AG, ZF Friedrichshafen, Robert Bosch GmbH.

Robo Taxis Market Segments

1) By Component Type: Camera, Radar, LiDAR, Ultrasonic Sensors, Other Component Types

2) By Service Type: Car Rental, Station Based

3) By Propulsion: Electric, Battery, Hybrid

4) By Application: Goods Transportation, Passenger Transportation

Robo-taxis are technologically advanced cars that use various advanced driver assistance technology such as front crash prevention system and rare crash prevention system, spotting different objects around them for smooth function of driving, lane departure prevention, and others that can drive safely. Robo-taxis are autonomous vehicles that are used for pickup and dropping off passengers or goods without the need for drivers, which can reduce the cost of transportation and make transport more affordable for day-to-day operations.

