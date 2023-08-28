Global Mass Notification System Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors
The Business Research Company's Mass Notification System Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Mass Notification System Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the mass notification system market size is predicted to reach $30.97 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 20.0%.
The growth in the mass notification system market is due to the growing use of a smartphone. North America region is expected to hold the largest mass notification system market share. Major players in the mass notification system market include Siemens, Everbridge, Honeywell, Eaton, Motorola Solutions, Blackboard, IBM, Google, BlackBerry, Johnson Controls, Singlewire Software.
Mass Notification System Market Segments
• By Type: In-Building, Wide Area, Distributed Recipient
• By Component: Solutions, Services
• By Deployment Mode: Cloud, On-premises
• By Organization Size: Large Enterprises, Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)
• By Applications: Emergency Response Management, Business Continuity And Disaster Recovery, Public Alert And Warning, Reporting And Analytics, Other Applications
• By Geography: The global mass notification system market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
The mass notification system refers to a platform that sends one-way messages to inform employees and the public of an emergency. Organizations best served by a mass notification system include fire and police departments, emergency management organizations, federal, state, and local governments, cities and communities, building owners and building management companies, and businesses that will justify their need and investment. Such systems will improve the safety and security of an organization by providing alerts and real-time instruction during a crisis. A mass notification system is having a database of names, phone numbers, email addresses, and delivery method.
