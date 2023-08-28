Global Robo Advisory Market Is Projected To Grow At A 49% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Robo Advisory Global Market Report 2023 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Robo Advisory Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the robo advisory market. As per TBRC’s robo advisory market forecast, the robo advisory market size is predicted to reach a value of $205.84 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 49.2% through the forecast period.

The growing digitalization in financial services is contributing to the growth of the robo advisory market. North America is expected to hold the largest robo advisory market share. Major robo advisory market leaders include Betterment LLC, Charles Schwab & Co. Inc., Wealthfront Corporation, Personal Capital Corporation, Bambu, Blooom Inc., Ellevest, FutureAdvisor, Nutmeg Saving and Investment Limited, SigFig Wealth Management, The Vanguard Group Inc., SoFi Wealth, Hedgeable Inc., WiseBanyan.

Robo Advisory Market Segments

1) By Service Type: Direct Plan-Based/Goal-Based, Comprehensive Wealth Advisory

2) By Provider: Fintech Robo Advisors, Banks, Traditional Wealth Managers, Other Providers

3) By Business Model: Pure Robo Advisors, Hybrid Robo Advisors

4) By End User: Healthcare, Education, Retail, Other End Users

Robo-advisor refers to a type of automated financial advisor that provides algorithm-driven wealth management services with little to no human intervention. The robo advisory is engaged in providing financial advice in an online mode. Robo-advisors offer digital investment management services platforms with the help of automated, algorithm-driven financial planning services with very little to no human intervention. They use an online questionnaire to collect information from clients regarding their financial situation, degree of risk, and future goals, and then use the data to offer advice and automatically invest client assets.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Robo Advisory Market Trends And Strategies

4. Robo Advisory Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Robo Advisory Market Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

