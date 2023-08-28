By 2030, Demand for Oleochemicals Market Will Surpass $35.55 Billion at 7.20% CAGR Growth | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Aug. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recent report by Vantage Market Research, the current valuation of the Global Oleochemicals Market stands at USD 20.37 Billion as of 2022. The report further projects a significant growth potential in the market, with an estimated value of USD 35.55 Billion by 2030. This projected growth is expected to be achieved at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.20% during the forecast period 2023-2030. Such projections and valuations offer valuable insights into the market's potential for investors and decision-makers.



The oleochemicals market is a dynamic and rapidly evolving sector that revolves around the production and utilization of chemicals derived from natural fats and oils, primarily plant-based. These versatile compounds find applications in various industries, including personal care, food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, and more. The driving force behind the growth of the oleochemicals market lies in its alignment with sustainable practices, as these chemicals are biodegradable and renewable alternatives to petrochemicals. This industry's foundation rests on the pillars of eco-friendliness, resource efficiency, and technological advancements.

Get Access to the In-depth Free Sample Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/oleochemicals-market-1971/request-sample

Oleochemicals are a group of chemicals derived from plant and animal fats and oils. They are used in a wide variety of applications, including personal care, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, plastics, lubricants, and biofuels.

Top Report Findings

The Asia-Pacific region is the largest market for oleochemicals, followed by Europe and North America.

The personal care and cosmetics industry is the largest consumer of oleochemicals, followed by the food and beverage industry and the plastics industry.

The fatty acids segment is the largest market for oleochemicals, followed by the fatty alcohols segment and the glycerin segment.

The demand for oleochemicals is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.20% from 2023 to 2030.

Top Companies in the Global Oleochemicals Market

Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad (Malaysia)

BASF SE (Germany)

Oleon N.V. (Belgium)

IOI Group Berhad (Malaysia)

Cargill Inc. (US)

SABIC (Saudi Arabia)

Wilmar International & Kao Corp. (Singapore)



To Know an Additional List of Key Players, Request Here to Download a Free Report PDF Brochure: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/oleochemicals-market-1971/request-sample

OR

Enjoy a Fabulous 50% Discount with code "AUG50"! Don't miss out on these incredible savings @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/buy-now/oleochemicals-market-1971/0

Market Dynamics:

The oleochemicals market is propelled by a combination of factors, including the rising global demand for sustainable products, a shift towards green chemistry, and increasing awareness about the adverse environmental impacts of conventional chemicals. The market is also boosted by expanding applications in biodiesel production, where oleochemicals serve as feedstock. Additionally, as consumer preferences tilt towards natural and organic products, industries like cosmetics and detergents are turning to oleochemicals for their mildness and environmental benefits. The synergistic blend of industrial innovation and eco-consciousness creates a fertile ground for the market's growth.

Top Trends in the Global Oleochemicals Market:

Biodegradable Surfactants: The rise of biodegradable surfactants derived from oleochemicals is revolutionizing the cleaning and personal care industries, meeting the demand for environmentally friendly options. Bio-Based Polymers: Oleochemicals are contributing to the development of bio-based polymers, used in packaging and various applications, as a response to the plastic pollution crisis. Renewable Energy: The oleochemicals market plays a crucial role in the renewable energy sector through the production of biodiesel, reducing reliance on fossil fuels. Green Additives: Oleochemical-derived additives are finding their way into lubricants and industrial applications, enhancing performance and sustainability.

Global Oleochemicals Market Segmentation

By Type

Fatty acid

Fatty alcohol

Glycerin

Others

By Applications:

Pharmaceutical & personal care

Food & Beverages

Soaps & Detergents

Polymers

Others



Buy this Premium Research Report with Discount | Immediate Delivery @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/buy-now/oleochemicals-market-1971/0

Challenges

The volatility of feedstock prices: The prices of vegetable oils and animal fats, which are the main feedstocks for oleochemicals, are volatile. This can make it difficult for oleochemical producers to maintain profitability.

The competition from petroleum-based chemicals: Petroleum-based chemicals are a major competitor to oleochemicals. Petroleum-based chemicals are often cheaper than oleochemicals, and they have a wider range of applications.

The environmental impact of oleochemical production: The production of oleochemicals can have a negative impact on the environment. This is a challenge that the oleochemicals industry is working to address.

Opportunities

The growing demand for sustainable alternatives to petroleum-based chemicals: The growing demand for sustainable alternatives to petroleum-based chemicals is a major opportunity for the oleochemicals market. Oleochemicals are a more sustainable alternative to petroleum-based chemicals, and they are increasingly being used in a variety of applications.

The increasing use of oleochemicals in new applications: There is a growing trend towards developing new oleochemical applications. This is being driven by the desire to find new and innovative ways to use oleochemicals.

The increasing focus on sustainability in the oleochemicals industry: There is a growing focus on sustainability in the oleochemicals industry. This is leading to the development of more sustainable oleochemical production processes and the use of more sustainable oleochemical feedstocks.

Read Full Report with TOC @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/oleochemicals-market-1971

Recent Development

In June 2023, Emery Oleochemicals announced the launch of its new fatty acid esters product line, branded under the name Emery E. These fatty esters provide biodegradability, good color stability, and lack of odor.

In August 2023, Musim Mas Group announced the launch of its new sustainable oleochemicals brand, called Musim Mas Eco. The brand is focused on providing oleochemicals that are made from sustainable feedstocks and produced using sustainable processes.

In August 2023, KLK Oleo announced the acquisition of Aarhus United UK, a manufacturer of natural fatty acids and glycerine. The acquisition is expected to strengthen KLK Oleo's position in the European oleochemicals market.



Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the current market size and projected growth rate of the oleochemicals market? How do oleochemicals contribute to sustainability and green chemistry initiatives? What are the primary factors driving the demand for oleochemicals in the personal care sector? What role do oleochemicals play in the production of bio-based polymers? What regions are witnessing the highest adoption of oleochemicals, and why? What technical challenges are associated with oleochemical extraction and processing? How are fluctuating plant oil prices impacting the profitability of the oleochemicals industry? What collaborative efforts are being undertaken to promote the adoption of oleochemicals in various sectors?

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 148 Pages and in-depth TOC on Oleochemicals Market Forecast Report (2023-2030).

Scope of the Report:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 USD 20.37 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2028 USD 35.55 Billion CAGR 7.20% from 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030 Key Players Cargill, Inc, SABIC, Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad, BASF SE, Oleon N.V, IOI Group Berhad, Wilmar International, Kao Corp Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/oleochemicals-market-1971/customization-request



Regional Analysis:

North America: In North America, the oleochemicals market showcases robust growth attributed to the region's strong emphasis on sustainability and technological innovation. The United States and Canada are at the forefront of incorporating oleochemicals into various industries. The presence of key players, coupled with favorable government policies supporting eco-friendly initiatives, further propels market expansion. As the demand for renewable energy sources and biodegradable products continues to rise, North America stands as a promising hub for oleochemicals' adoption and advancement.

Browse More Reports from Vantage Library:

Green Chemicals Market - Global Industry Assessment & Forecast: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/green-chemicals-market-1347

Biodegradable Plastics Market - Global Industry Assessment & Forecast: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/biodegradable-plastics-market-1191

Pest Control Market - Global Industry Assessment & Forecast: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/pest-control-market-0812

Bio Lubricants Market - Global Industry Assessment & Forecast: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/bio-lubricants-market-1807

About Vantage Market Research:

We, at Vantage Market Research, provide quantified B2B high quality research on more than 20,000 emerging markets, in turn, helping our clients map out constellation of opportunities for their businesses. We, as a competitive intelligence market research and consulting firm provide end to end solutions to our client enterprises to meet their crucial business objectives. Our clientele base spans across 70% of Global Fortune 500 companies.

Follow Us on: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

Contact us

Eric Kunz

6218 Georgia Avenue NW Ste 1 - 564

Washington DC 20011-5125

United States Tel: +1 202 380 9727

Email: sales@vantagemarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com

Latest Vantage Market Research Press Releases

Latest Vantage Market Research Blog

Vantage Market Research All Reports

Blog:

bwsc.kr

makitirapide.com

v-mr.biz

techwire24.com

globalresearchwire.com

vmr.biz