Cars to Overtake Inflation and Save on Service: Used Ford Sale in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, USA, August 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Indy Auto Man, the multi-brand used car dealership, announces that customers can get not only a full range of trade-in and financing services but also additional bonuses when purchasing used Ford cars in Indianapolis. The Indy Auto Man car lot offers many models of the Ford brand, including the most popular Ford F-150 truck, sports Ford Mustang, and commercial Ford Transit.

The automotive giant Ford has long won its fans with the quality and reliability of its cars. For many years, the concern has been producing not just vehicles but everyone's equally reliable favorites in standard trims and luxury equipment. Despite the stylish appearance and high-tech solutions, Ford cars remain affordable to most automotive fans. Even during the crisis, Ford did not suffer huge losses, unlike other automobile concerns. Naturally, there were specific difficulties, but the company survived all the hardships and even introduced many upgraded models that quickly gained popularity and did not lose it in the secondary market.

The Ford lineup is infrequently replenished with new models, bearing fruits of the refinement of previous generations. Victor Figlin, General Manager at Indy Auto Man, is convinced that buying a used Ford means opting for a time-proven quality reinforced by advanced technologies.

"Each innovation introduced by the concern is a contribution to the vehicles' quality and comfort. As we, at Indy Auto Man, can offer good preowned vehicles, as well as low-mileage just-like-new options, our customers can compare the difference in models of different years and decide whether they are ready to pay for innovations or want to rely on time-tested Ford versions they love," - Victor says.

Despite all the innovations, maintenance of Ford vehicles is very easy. The owner may well do some manipulations on his own, and when the help of the service station is required, there is no headache about availability of the spare parts. Usually, Ford car repair will not take the last penny from its owner. Firstly, cars rarely fail seriously, and besides this, Ford parts at a specialized service station are inexpensive. In the US, where, in almost every town, there is a Ford auto center or a service station, you can not worry about the car and confidently set off, even on a very long journey.

The last but not the least reason for choosing a Ford car is their EcoBoost engines. When it comes to the future of the automotive industry, many motorists envision hybrid or electric powertrains. The time has come for innovative motors capable of developing sufficient traction characteristics with a small displacement, ensuring minimum fuel consumption and harmful atmospheric emissions. Ford is among the leaders in such internal combustion engine development and production.

EcoBoost is the marketing name for direct-injection turbocharged gasoline ICEs. The series is developed jointly with the German company FEV Engineering. According to the manufacturer, the units provide a 15% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions and 30% better efficiency.

The main characteristics that distinguish EcoBoost are compactness, efficiency, and environmental friendliness. For example, for a 1-liter 140-horsepower Ford Fiesta engine, the manufacturer claims a combined consumption of 52 mpg and a characteristic CO2 emission of no more than 150 g/mile, while a regular passenger car would emit about 404g of CO2 per mile.

At the same time, the units provide power previously unavailable for engines of such volumes, and high torque is obtained in almost the entire speed range. Thanks to this, cars equipped with EcoBoost are more adapted to various road conditions (primarily to driving on public roads), demonstrate an instant response to the gas pedal, and provide the margin necessary to perform complex maneuvers (for example, overtaking at high speed).

Those who buy a vehicle with Ecoboost get a less costly and more versatile technology, a viable alternative to the electric, hybrid, and new diesel engines. This means it does not depreciate too fast, especially when opting for used cars and trucks.



Following the demand of Indiana buyers for reliable, affordable, and well-balanced cars, Indy Auto Man collected a variety of Ford vehicles on one car lot. The dealer welcomes all to test drive the models of different generations to find the best match for a long, comfortable and safer journey on Indiana roads.

About Indy Auto Man

Indy Auto Man is a reputed used car dealership, focused on delivering top customer service. Since 2008, the dealer has proven their dedication to transparent car selling and buying experience, backed by thousands of 5-star Google reviews.

Gathering multiple brands on one car lot, the Indy Auto Man staff can boast profound expertise in model comparisons, benefits and shortcomings of competitive models, and peculiar properties of cars of different years.