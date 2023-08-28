Rice Seeds Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Rice Seeds Global Market Report 2023 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Rice Seeds Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the rice seeds market. As per TBRC’s rice seeds market forecast, the rice seeds market size is predicted to reach a value of $11.07 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 8.6% through the forecast period.

The growing world population and the subsequent surging demand for food are expected to propel the growth of the rice seeds market going forward. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest rice seeds market share. Major rice seeds market leaders include Bayer AG, Syngenta Group, Advanta Seeds Pty Ltd., Nuziveedu Seeds, Mahyco, BASF SE, Kaveri Seeds Co Ltd., SL Agritech Corporation, Rasi Seeds, Rallis India Limited, JK Agri Genetics.

Rice Seeds Market Segments

1) By Type: Open Pollinated Rice Variety, Hybrid Rice Variety

2) By Treatment: Treated, Untreated

3) By Hybridization Technique: Two-Line System, Three-Line System

4) By Grain Size: Long Grain Rice, Medium Grain Rice, Short Grain Rice

5) By Application: Agricultural Planting, Scientific And Research Planting

Rice seed refers to a living grain that is used for planting and growing rice. Rice seeds are the unhulled, uncooked grains that are chosen from the rice crop during harvest. These can also be utilised as bioreactors to create human medications such therapeutic proteins or peptides.

