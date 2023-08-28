Message of Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada on National Heroes' Day

28 August 2023

Today, on National Heroes Day, let us reaffirm our commitment to embody the admirable qualities of our heroes. Their legacy inspires us to create positive change, stand up for what is right, and contribute to the welfare of our society.

I'm proud that this year's National Heroes' Day celebration coincided with the enactment of a measure that increases our veterans' disability pension. This law isn't just a legal achievement, it's a way to show our appreciation for their service and a reminder that their contributions to our country are highly valued.

Let us honor our heroes by striving for a future that embodies the values they fought to protect.

Nakakalimutan natin minsan na tayo mismo ay may kakayahan na maging bayani. Hindi kinakailangang maging kilala sa buong mundo upang makatulong sa kapwa o maglingkod sa bayan.

Sa pagdiriwang ng araw na ito, isabuhay natin sa diwa ang mga bayani, hindi lang sa papel kundi sa pagpapakita ng tunay na malasakit sa bayan at kapwa.

Isang taos-pusong pasasalamat sa ating mga bayani at sa mga ordinaryong Pilipinong nagpapakita ng pambihirang katapangan, pakikiramay at pagkakawanggawa. Nawa'y maging inspirasyon at ehemplo tayo sa mga susundod na henerasyon.