PHILIPPINES, August 28 - Press Release

August 28, 2023 Promoting grassroots sports development, Bong Go inspects Siniloan Sports Complex in Laguna Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Sports, inspected on Friday, August 25, the Siniloan Sports Complex, a project he supported to promote grassroots sports development in Laguna. Go's visit to the Siniloan Sports Complex underscored his dedication to providing modern sports facilities for Filipino athletes and enthusiasts. The complex is poised to become a hub for various sports activities, fostering talent development and community engagement. During the inspection, Go, an adopted son of CALABARZON, was accompanied by Vice Governor Karen Agapay, Mayor Patrick Go, Vice Mayor Carla Valderrama, and Councilors Carl Anthony Puño, Regie De Jesus, and Councilor Ronald Valeroso, among others. "Isang mapagpalang tanghali sapagkat binisita tayo ng ating kaibigan at syempre, iniidolo pagdating sa serbisyo publiko. Ang kanyang bisyo ay magserbisyo. Araw-araw ang dami niyang schedule at lubos ang ating pasasalamat sapagkat ngayong araw na ito ay binisita niya tayo dito sa atin sa Siniloan," Vice Gov. Agapay expressed. "Ang aming tradisyon ay tumatanaw po ng utang na loob. Napakalaking bagay po na kami ay inyong dinaluhan at naging inspirasyon po sa mga elected officials na talaga pong ang ating mga kababayan ay dapat nating pagmalasakitan. Lagi po niyang sinasabi na minsan lang tayo dadaan (sa mundong ito), gawin na natin lahat ng kabutihan para sa ating kapwa. Maraming salamat po senator for being our inspiration," Mayor Go said. Vice Mayor Valderrama also expressed her gratitude towards the senator, saying, "Maraming maraming salamat po Senator Bong Go sa inyo pong walang sawang pagtulong (at) pagbibigay ng programa at proyekto para sa bayan ng Siniloan. Hindi ko na po mabilang kung ano ang mga naibigay ng ating mahal na senador dito sa bayan ng Siniloan pero simulan natin dito sa isolation facility at magkakaroon din po (tayo) ng sports complex." "Napakapalad po ng bayan ng Siniloan dahil kahit hindi po panahon ng halalan ay nakikita po natin at nararamdaman po natin ang ating mahal na senador. Patunay po na ang lingkod-bayan na katulad ni Senator Bong Go ay tunay pong pinagpapala ng Maykapal," she added. In his speech, Senator Go expressed his admiration to the LGU for the progress of the project, highlighting the importance of such facilities in empowering aspiring youth and local athletes to reach their full potential. According to the senator, the complex aligns with his vision of bringing sports closer to the grassroots level, ensuring that every Filipino has access to quality facilities for training and recreation. "Alam n'yo ang inyong local na mga opisyal kasama ang inyong vice mayor na dati pong konsehal, siya po ang nangungulit nito noong panahon ni dating pangulong Duterte na magkaroon po ng proyekto rito na itong sports facility ninyo, (itong) sports complex. So sa kanyang kasipagan noong konsehal pa siya naisakatuparan po itong inyong itinatayong sports complex ng Siniloan," Go said. Go has been an advocate for the positive impact of sports on individual well-being and community development. Recognizing the transformative power of sports, he consistently urges fellow Filipinos to engage in athletic activities as a means to lead healthier and more productive lives. "Ako naman ini-engganyo ko kayo na maglaro ng basketball, volleyball. Kaya namimigay ako ng bola. At kung mayroon po kayong mga liga dito na pwede kong suportahan, mga clinic o basketball willing po akong sumuporta basta magbasketball, volleyball na lang tayo o anumang larangan ng sports," Go said. "Gusto ko pong ilayo ang mga kabataan sa iligal na droga. Kayong mga kabataan, kayo ang kinabukasan ng bayang ito. Kaya nakikiusap ako sa inyo mag-aral kayo nang mabuti, get into sports and stay away from drugs," he continued. In addition to focusing on sports infrastructure, Go took the opportunity to rally support for Gilas Pilipinas basketball team, which is gearing up for the FIBA World Cup. Recognizing the unifying power of sports, Go urged all Filipinos to rally behind the team as they represent the country on the global stage. "Suportahan po natin ang ating team. Malay n'yo kayo rin po ang magiging mga players pagdating ng panahon. Pagbutihan n'yo lang po ang paglalaro and to keep us healthy and fit. Get into sports, stay away from drugs po," Go urged the aspiring local athletes. The senator then cited Republic Act No. 11470, one of his priority measures, which established the National Academy of Sports (NAS) in 2020. NAS, located in New Clark City, Capas, Tarlac, is a government-run academy aimed at developing the country's future athletes by offering quality secondary education with a special curriculum on sports for gifted young Filipinos who want to enhance their physical and mental capabilities in sports. It officially started its first academic year on September 13, 2021. As highlighted by Go, this significant law acknowledges the vital role that sports and physical education play in the comprehensive growth of the youth. The establishment of NAS offers a platform for talented and deserving student-athletes to access top-tier training and education, empowering them to thrive not only in their selected sports but also in their academic endeavors. Aside from the Sports Complex, Go, as Vice Chair of the Senate Committee on Finance, also supported the construction of a multipurpose building and the acquisition of medical equipment for the Siniloan Infirmary Hospital. On the same day, Go led a relief activity for the town's indigents and also inspected the isolation facility in the Infirmary Hospital.