Climate Change Is Changing the Adventure Sports Industry, but There Are Some Silver Linings
Max Hayward, founder of Adventuro and former COP26 advisor, discusses the unsettling impact of climate change on adventure sports and outdoor activities
Climate change is here, and its impact on adventure sports and outdoor activities is already severe”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Max Hayward, founder of the adventure sports marketplace Adventuro and former strategy advisor to the Cabinet Office for COP26, warns of the immediate and significant impacts of climate change on adventure sports and outdoor activities. From snow sports in the Alps to snorkelling in the UK's warming waters, the consequences for tourism, economies, and lifestyle are already visible.
— Max Hayward, Founder of Adventuro
The Alarming State of Snow Sports:
Recent data reveals a bleak outlook for the snow sports industry. Nature.com reports a 5.6% per decade reduction in snow cover duration in the Alps over the last 50 years—equivalent to 36 fewer days compared to the long-term average. Resorts across Europe face closures, reduced hours, and soaring operational costs due to both climate change and the ongoing energy crisis.
"Lower-altitude resorts are grappling with an uncertain future, pushing visitors to overcrowded higher-altitude resorts. The environmental impact is worsening by the year," states Max, a long-time snow sports enthusiast. Additionally, unreliable off-piste conditions restrict backcountry explorations, impacting the overall adventure experience.
Marine Sports Face Unprecedented Challenges:
The U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has categorized the UK's current sea temperatures as a 'Category Four Marine Heatwave'—typically only seen in tropical waters. These high temperatures, averaging 5 degrees above the 30-year norm, pose a serious threat to marine biodiversity.
"While there are rare examples of corals which could spread to climate change, the effects on marine life are massively destabilizing. Northern Red Sea corals have shown resilience, but how long this lasts is anyone's guess," warns Max. "Time is running out for enjoying the world's coral reefs through activities like scuba diving."
Increased Risks for Hikers and Mountaineers:
It is well known that rising global temperatures are contributing to ever-accelerating glacier decay, this in turn is leading to rock falls and instability on mountain routes. Numerous routes in the Alps were closed last summer because of frequent rockfalls. Tragic incidents, like the glacier collapse in the Dolomites that killed 11 hikers last year, highlight the escalated risks adventure enthusiasts now face.
The Silver Lining: UK’s Extended Summer and the Rise of Staycations:
While the future may seem grim, Max notes some potential benefits. "According to Met Office projections, by 2070, the UK could see warmer and drier summers, leading to increased local adventures. Data from RSM UK confirms that staycations remain popular, suggesting a potential boost for domestic adventure sports such as surfing."
Despite this, providers have recently seen shorter booking windows and last-minute trips, driven by climate unpredictability and economic factors like the cost-of-living crisis.
Conclusion:
"Climate change is here, and its impact on adventure sports and outdoor activities is already severe," states Max. "Immediate action is crucial. At Adventuro, we're committed to being a net-zero company and have partnered with Rewilding Britain to allow for direct contributions to conservation efforts."
For more information or to schedule an interview, please contact team@adventuro.com.
Adventuro, the leading adventure sports marketplace, is committed to sustainability and conservation through partnerships and strong environmental policies.
Max Hayward
Adventuro
+44 7537 143530
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other