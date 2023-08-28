CUJO FACES UNPRECEDENTED RUSH OF BOND LOAN APPLICATIONS FROM RESIDENTIAL RENTERS
Cujo is supporting residential renters at a time when the Australian rental market continues to be squeezed for supply and pressure mounts.
Whilst the rental squeeze is tough on so many working Australians, we are pleased to assist during this stressful time and reduce the financial burden for renters.”MELBOURNE, VIC, AUSTRALIA, August 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Cujo Holdings, the leading provider of bond loans for residential renters, announced today that it is experiencing an overwhelming surge in loan applications from tenants seeking financial assistance to secure their rental properties. As the Australian rental market continues to be squeezed for supply and pressure mounts on renters to secure a home, Cujo is supporting renters at a time when large relocation costs are mounting to exit their previous home and secure their new home.
The current economic climate has created a record number of individuals searching for rental accommodations, leading to increased competition among renters to secure their desired properties. Understandably, these renters are turning to Cujo for assistance in acquiring bond loans as a means of bypassing the upfront costs associated with lease agreements and bridging the gap before their previous bonds being released or contested by existing rental providers.
Cujo understands the importance of providing accessible and efficient financial solutions for 1,000,000 Australian residential renters that move home each year. The recent influx of loan applications reflects the trust and confidence renters have placed in Cujo Holdings. Since 2021, Cujo has provided over $1,500,000 of short-term loans to renters to bridge the gap as they move into their new home.
The key difference between Cujo and the other personal lenders in the market is that renters are incentivized to connect their electricity, internet and insurance thru Cujo partners and in exchange, they receive discounted loan fees to reduce the financial burden of moving homes.
In response to the surge in demand by renters, Cujo is currently in discussions with potential lending partners to support their growth and to ensure that they can offer their assistance to more Australian renters.
Mr. Adam Borowski, Director of Cujo, expressed enthusiasm about the remarkable surge in loan applications, saying, "Whilst the rental squeeze is tough on so many working Australians, we are pleased to assist during this stressful time and reduce the financial burden for renters.”
