Surgical Lighting Systems Market to Exceed USD 1.4 billion, Globally, by 2031 | Exclusive Research by Transparency Market Research

The surge of minimally invasive procedures and robotic surgeries is anticipated to create a need for lighting solutions optimized for these techniques.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Aug. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - Global surgical lighting systems market stood at US$ 949.5 million in 2022 and the global market is projected to reach US$ 1.4 billion in 2031 . The global surgical lighting systems market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 4.7% between 2023 and 2031.



Advancement and extension of healthcare facilities across the globe are likely to boost the demand for state-of-the-art surgical lighting technology and consequently, propelling the surgical lighting systems market growth in the next few years. The integration of smart features, such as IoT connectivity and remote control, would make these systems indispensable in modern operating rooms.

Global Surgical Lighting Systems Market: Key Players

Prominent manufacturers operating in the surgical lighting systems market are focused on expansion of their product portfolios and mergers & acquisitions in order to boost revenues and consolidate their presence across the globe.

Mindray announced the global launch of its new HyLED C8/C7/C5 surgical light series. The HyLED C series is well-equipped to optimize vision for OR professionals by incorporating innovative technologies in optics and flexibility, while inheriting the sleek design of Mindray surgical lights.

BihlerMed, a leading provider of medical illumination technology and devices, introduced the SurgiLight surgical lighting system in collaboration with View Medical. This next-generation surgical illumination device was created as a replacement for headlamps and overhead lights, providing versatile, safe illumination that can be precisely focused for specific surgical procedures.

The surgical lighting systems industry’s growth trajectory is likely to be positive because of the need for advanced lighting in modern surgeries. Challenges related to cost, reliability, sterility, and compliance need to be addressed to fully harness the potential of these advancements and ensure safe and efficient surgical environments.

Key Takeaways of Market Report

Global surgical lighting systems market to generate absolute dollar opportunity worth US$ 1.4 billion until 2031.

The global surgical lighting systems market is currently valued at US$ 949.5 million in 2022.

Global surgical lighting market stood at US$ 964.5 million in 2023.

The market value of the global surgical lighting systems market management from 2018 to 2022 is 3.78%.

The United States is forecasted to hold a market share of 27.8%.

China is expected to have a value share of 26.9%.

Global Surgical Lighting Systems Market: Growth Drivers

Overhead operating lights are typically mounted on the ceiling and provide general illumination across the entire surgical field. These lights offer adjustable intensity levels and precise positioning to cater to specific surgical requirements. They are designed to minimize glare and shadows, ensuring optimal visibility without causing eye fatigue for surgeons and medical staff.

Overhead operating lights are often equipped with advanced features such as sterilizable handles, touchless control systems, and compatibility with laminar flow systems. These features enhance the convenience and functionality of the lights, further contributing to their dominance in the surgical lighting system market.

The primary factor driving the dominance of LED lights in the surgical lighting system market is their energy efficiency. LED lights consume less energy as compared to traditional lighting technologies, resulting in cost savings for healthcare facilities. LED lights also produce less heat, reducing the risk of patient discomfort and surgical site infections. These energy-saving benefits have attracted healthcare providers to adopt LED lighting systems, contributing to the dominant surgical lighting systems market share held by the segment.

LED lights offer excellent color rendering properties, providing surgeons with accurate and realistic visualization of tissues and anatomical structures. This improves surgical precision and reduces the risk of errors. LED lights can reproduce a broad spectrum of colors, closely resembling natural daylight, which is crucial for distinguishing subtle color variations during surgery.

Global Surgical Lighting Systems Market: Regional Landscape

The surgical lighting systems market report, North America accounts for a leading position in the global business due to high volume of surgical procedures, well-equipped healthcare facilities, and a strong focus on patient safety and surgical precision in the region. Moreover, the presence of major healthcare companies and manufacturers also contributes to the significant market opportunities in the region.

Europe is known for its robust healthcare systems, advanced medical research, and strong regulatory frameworks. Countries such as Germany, the U.K., France, and Italy account for a significant share of the market in the region.

Global Surgical Lighting Systems Market: Segmentation

Types of Lights LED Halogen

Method Overhead Operating Lights Surgical Headlights illuminated Loupes In-cavity Lighting

Application Open Surgery Minimally Invasive Surgery

End-user Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers Others

Region North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa





