Carl Crawford was inducted into the Tampa Bay Rays 1st Inaugural Hall of Fame
Carl Crawford accompanied by three of his Children, Ari Crawford, Leo Crawford, and Justin Crawford. Stuart Sternberg is to the left of him.
Carl Crawford, retired MLB Baseball player and owner of the successful record label 1501 Certified Ent., was inducted into the Tampa Bay Rays' Hall of Fame.TAMPA, FL, USA, August 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- 4x All-Star and Golden Glove recipient Carl Crawford was inducted into the Tampa Bay Rays 1st Inaguaral Hall of Fame. Crawford received his Hall of Fame Jacket from Stuart Sternberg, the current owner of the Tampa Bay Rays. Crawford signed with the Devil Rays in 1999 which they renamed to the the Rays in 2008 after Sternberg’s new principal ownership.
The Tampa Bay Times communicated that “Carl Crawford shares the major-league record with six steals in a game. He still holds several team single-season records, including triples (19), runs (110) and steals (60). He is the Rays’ all-time leader in batting average (.296, minimum 1,200 plate appearances), hits (1,480), triples (105), steals (409) and sacrifice hits (31).”
Crawford, along with his teammates such as Evan Longoria, James Shields, and B.J. Upton, to name a few, transformed the organization by going to the World Series in 2008. Crawford’s outstanding athleticism led him to be the face of the organization. Carl is one of the first to have three bobbleheads sculped into his most memorable positions created by the Rays and GEICO.
Carl Crawford had an incredible skillset to be able to excel in all of his high school sports. Before Crawford accepted his multi-million dollar contract from the Devil Rays in 1999, Crawford was offered athletic scholarships in basketball, football, as well as baseball to colleges and universities all over the nation starting in the 10th grade. His undeniable leadership skills and ability to mentor other players have later earned him multiple awards and titles such as 4× All-Star (2004, 2007, 2009, 2010), Gold Glove Award (2010), Silver Slugger Award (2010), 4× AL stolen base leader (2003, 2004, 2006, 2007), and now Tampa Bay Rays Hall of Fame.
Crawford retired from baseball in 2016 after being named one of the “highest paid” athletes in baseball history. After Carl retired he utilized those same base principles as he did in baseball to become the world’s first professional athlete to own an independent record label (1501 Certified Entertainment, LLC) with Billboard Charting and Grammy Winning artists such as Megan Thee Stallion and Erica Banks. Carl is also the owner of his family’s franchise Burns BBQ and Burns Burger Shack in Houston, Texas where they also own BBQ sauces and Burns Potato Chips.
Crawford has made it his business to highlight minority talent around the world all while promoting diversity and inclusion. Carl’s notoriety and leadership have opened many doors for juvenility around the world. According to Associated Press News in an article entitled “Diversity study finds percentage of Black MLB players at another record low” “Black players represented just 6.2% of players on opening day rosters, down from last year’s previous record low of 7.2%. Both figures are the lowest recorded in the study since it began in 1991 when 18% of MLB players were Black.”
The Crawfords are an exception to the statistic. Not only did Carl become a professional MLB Player but he played at an exceptional level. Carl Crawford’s indelible mark on the game of baseball left behind a powerful legacy. His dedication, skill, and perseverance have inspired countless players, including his own son, Justin Crawford.
As Justin follows in his father's footsteps, there's a sense of anticipation and excitement surrounding his journey to the major leagues. With the same passion and determination that defined his father's career, Justin has the potential to make his own mark in the world of professional baseball. Justin recently signed to the Philadelphia Phillies in which he’s already hitting grand slams. Not far behind, Leo Crawford (9 y/o), Carl’s middle son is also hitting the ball out of the park. The Crawford family's love for the game and their commitment to excellence continue to shine through all of their endeavors.
In honor of Carl's success in baseball and in music he is planning to collaborate with the Rays to honor the merger of music and sports in celebration of the 50th Anniversary of Hip Hop.
"I remembered every time I stepped onto the base I would have a song played that would match my vibe," mentioned Crawford, " I was like a DJ. Music has always influenced the atmosphere of our games. We all had a song that introduced us to the plate when I played for the Rays."
