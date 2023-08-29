Indonesia Indoor Farming Market projected to rise at a CAGR of 6.40% to surpass US$ 71.4 million by 2028
Indonesia indoor farming market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.40% to reach US$71.399 million in 2028 from US$46.247 million in 2021.
The Greater Jakarta region of Java has seen a rise in vertical and hydroponic farming efforts as a result of urbanization, high population density, and the desire for fresh fruits and vegetables.”NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, August 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the Indonesia indoor farming market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.40% between 2021 and 2028 to reach US$71.399 million by 2028. A prime factor driving the Indonesia Indoor Farming Market growth is the demand for fresh and local produce.
— Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence
The Indonesia indoor farming market is growing significantly as new agricultural techniques address the problems of little arable land and unpredictable weather. Indoor farming attempts to increase agricultural productivity, improve food security, and lessen the environmental impact of conventional farming by utilizing controlled conditions and cutting-edge technologies. Indoor farming offers a potential answer to Indonesia's agricultural sustainability while fulfilling the requirement for fresh, high-quality products in light of expanding urbanization and the desire for locally produced produce.
The issues that traditional agriculture in the nation is facing are being addressed by a confluence of variables that are driving the expansion of the indoor farming business in Indonesia. Rapid urbanization and a lack of available arable land have made novel agriculture techniques like indoor farming necessary. In order to assure a consistent supply of crops to urban centers as urban populations grow, controlled environment agriculture has been adopted to meet the growing demand for fresh, locally sourced products. Indoor farming is a desirable option due to Indonesia's climatic and environmental issues, such as its erratic weather patterns and degrading soil. These problems are mitigated by the regulated environments of indoor farms, which results in more consistent yields and less crop loss. Additionally, indoor farming is now more productive and economical thanks to technological developments in lighting, hydroponics, and automation.
The government's efforts to modernize agriculture and improve food security are in line with this. The development of the indoor farming industry has been further hastened by government backing in the form of projects, subsidies, and legislation. The Indonesian government seeks to achieve the nation's goals for food self-sufficiency by providing incentives for farmers and business owners to use indoor farming techniques. Furthermore, the demand for produce cultivated without pesticides and under regulated circumstances has increased due to consumers' increased awareness of food quality, safety, and sustainability. Due to the possibility of better yields in a smaller area, indoor farming is economically viable and has drawn investments from both local and foreign firms, leading to the market's development. The World Bank estimates that one-third of Indonesia's labor force is employed in the crucial agricultural sector, which generates around 14% of the country's GDP and is mostly comprised of smallholder farmers (93%). The year-round crop production, water conservation, crop disease prevention, and vertical farming advances that indoor farming may offer are all in line with Indonesia's agricultural issues. As these development drivers combine, the indoor farming business in Indonesia is poised for enormous growth, which will change the country's agricultural landscape and help it achieve its goals for food security.
Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/indonesia-indoor-farming-market
The Indonesia indoor farming market has been categorized based on growing system, component, facility type, and crop type. The market has been segmented based on growing systems into hydroponics, aeroponics, aquaponics, soil-based, and hybrid. The component segment is further classified into hardware, software, and services.
By region, the Greater Jakarta region of Java is the dominant region in the indoor farming sector in Indonesia. This area has seen a rise in vertical and hydroponic farming efforts as a result of urbanization, high population density, and the desire for fresh vegetables. Java draws investments and knowledge in indoor farming technologies as the nation's center of commerce and technology. The region's emphasis on sustainable and effective agricultural methods has prompted the introduction of indoor farming techniques due to the region's limited arable land and environmental difficulties. Because of this, Java has a significant impact on Indonesia's agricultural environment and helps to provide food security in metropolitan areas.
As a part of the report, the key companies operating in the Indonesia indoor farming market that have been covered are Tunas Farm, Akar by GreenX, GreenHive, DKI Jakarta Food, Batamindo Green Farm, and Krop Nation among other significant market players in the region.
The analytics report segments the Indonesia indoor farming market as below:
• By Growing System
o Hydroponics
o Aeroponics
o Aquaponics
o Soil-based
o Hybrid
• By Component
o Hardware
o Software
o Services
• By Facility Type
o Glass or Poly Greenhouse
o Indoor Farm
o Container Farm
o Indoor DWC System
• By Crop Type
o Fruits and Vegetables
o Herbs and Microgreens
o Flowers and Ornamentals
o Others
Companies Profiled:
• Tunas Farm
• Akar by GreenX
• GreenHive
• DKI Jakarta Food
• Batamindo Green Farm
• Krop Nation
*List is not exhaustive
Explore More Reports:
• LED Farming Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/led-farming-market
• Precision Farming Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/precision-farming-market
• Global Fish Farming Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-fish-farming-market
Ankit Mishra
Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence
+1 850-250-1698
info@knowledge-sourcing.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn