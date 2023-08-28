Westminster Barracks / Motorcycle Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 23B1005796
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Alibozek
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 8/27/23 at 2021 hours
STREET: VT Route 30
TOWN: Jamaica
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Old Route 30
WEATHER: Partly Cloudy
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Jacob Topping
AGE: 26
SEAT BELT? N/A
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brookline, VT
HELMET: DOT Compliant Worn
VEHICLE YEAR: 2005
VEHICLE MAKE: Harley Davidson
VEHICLE MODEL: Dyna Low Rider
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor to sides
INJURIES: Life-Threatening
HOSPITAL: Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above date and time, Vermont State Police received a report of a motorcycle crash with serious injuries on VT Route 30, in the town of Jamaica. The operator of the motorcycle was found unresponsive in the roadway with life-threatening injuries. He was transported by DHART helicopter to DHMC. The cause of this crash is currently under investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has knowledge of the crash is encouraged to call Trooper Alibozek at the Westminster Barracks 802-722-4600. Vermont State Police were assisted by Jamaica and Townshend Fire Departments, Rescue Inc., DHART helicopter, J&M Towing, and Vermont State Police Crash Reconstruction Team.
Tpr. Timothy Alibozek
Vermont State Police
Westminster Barracks
1330 Westminster Heights Road
Westminster, VT
Barracks – 802-722-4600