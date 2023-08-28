Submit Release
Westminster Barracks / Motorcycle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 23B1005796                                   

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Alibozek

STATION: Westminster                               

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 8/27/23 at 2021 hours

STREET: VT Route 30

TOWN: Jamaica

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Old Route 30

WEATHER: Partly Cloudy

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Jacob Topping

AGE: 26   

SEAT BELT? N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brookline, VT

HELMET: DOT Compliant Worn

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2005

VEHICLE MAKE: Harley Davidson

VEHICLE MODEL: Dyna Low Rider

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor to sides

INJURIES: Life-Threatening

HOSPITAL: Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above date and time, Vermont State Police received a report of a motorcycle crash with serious injuries on VT Route 30, in the town of Jamaica. The operator of the motorcycle was found unresponsive in the roadway with life-threatening injuries. He was transported by DHART helicopter to DHMC. The cause of this crash is currently under investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has knowledge of the crash is encouraged to call Trooper Alibozek at the Westminster Barracks 802-722-4600. Vermont State Police were assisted by Jamaica and Townshend Fire Departments, Rescue Inc., DHART helicopter, J&M Towing, and Vermont State Police Crash Reconstruction Team.

 

 

 

Tpr. Timothy Alibozek

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Road

Westminster, VT

Barracks – 802-722-4600

 

