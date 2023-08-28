Huawei Collaborates with Poltek SSN to Hold International Conference on Data Governance, Cryptography, and Cyber Security

Jakarta (ANTARA) - Leading global ICT solutions provider Huawei collaborates with the National Cyber and Crypto Polytechnic (Poltek SSN) to hold the International Conference on Cryptography, Informatics, and Cyber Security (ICoCICs) 2023, an international scientific conference that discusses data governance and security, cryptography, and cyber security.







In addition to experts from Poltek SSN, ICoCICs which took place on August 22-24, 2023, also featured several prestigious universities, such as Swiss German University, Telkom University, Gajah Mada University and Sepuluh Nopember Surabaya Institute of Technology. Moreover, this event also gained support from professional organizations and cybersecurity communities such as ISACA and ACAD-CSIRT.





Carrying the theme “Cryptography and Cybersecurity: Roles, Prospects and Challenges”, ICoCICs 2023 was made possible with the support of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) Chapter Indonesia and IEEE Computational Intelligence Society (CIS).





ICoCICs 2023 provides a platform for students, scholars, researchers, and practitioners to exchange thoughts and findings related to the event’s central themes encompassing information, cybersecurity, cryptography, steganography, and mobile technology. From nine countries that submitted 122 scientific studies, 63 of them were approved. Within this pool of accepted works, one of them is from Poltek SSN, which discusses data governance and personal data protection. This scientific study, which is titled “Strategic Review of Indonesian Cyber Security: Cloud Technology and Data Governance,” is part of their recent research conducted in collaboration with the University of Indonesia.









Hinsa Siburian, Head of the National Cyber and Crypto Agency (BSSN), noted that this international forum is a realization of a collaboration between stakeholders that provides meaningful insights into the role of each party in building a strong national cryptography, informatics, and cybersecurity ecosystem.





"This conference can be one of our mutual efforts in creating an ecosystem of cryptography, informatics, and cybersecurity, both at the level of scientific development and the practical level of cybersecurity implementation. I would like to thank the hosts, co-hosts, and sponsors, in this case including Huawei, for supporting research in the field of cybersecurity in realizing an open, safe, stable, and reliable global cyberspace," said Hinsa.





As one of the keynote speakers at the panel discussion session, Syarbeni, Cyber Security and Privacy Officer (CSPO) of Huawei Indonesia emphasized the importance of strong collaboration to proactively address complex cybersecurity issues. "Therefore, we need a systematic collaborative approach, as employed here in ICoCICs 2023. The exchange of information on the most advanced cybersecurity and privacy protection can be useful in strengthening the national cybersecurity system," said Syarbeni.





This condition encourages Huawei to regularly enhance the security system of each solution. Currently, Huawei Cloud holds over 80 global security certificates and has issued over 20 security compliance white papers.









Tjahjo Khurniawan, Director of National Cyber and Crypto Polytechnic said, "We would like to express our greatest appreciation to Huawei for being a partner of the National Cyber and Crypto Polytechnic, both in research and competency development as well as in the organization of ICoCICs 2023 as a collaboration platform to establish a better cybersecurity ecosystem."





Not only committed to developing security systems within the ICT solutions, Rayi Pradono Iswara, ICT Talent Eco-system Development Manager, Huawei Indonesia, explained that Huawei is dedicated to enhancing cybersecurity through training and certification programs at the Huawei ASEAN Academy. “With a team of experts and educators from the Huawei ASEAN Academy, we stand prepared to work closely with each other in strengthening cybersecurity capabilities and vigilance in Indonesia. Scholars can both access resources and participate in cybersecurity training at our academy.”