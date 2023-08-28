Submit Release
News Search

There were 107 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 474,737 in the last 365 days.

Berlin Barracks/ Multiple Charges

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

             

CASE#:23A3004625

TROOPER: Jacob Fox                                  

STATION: VSP-Berlin                  

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 08/21/2023 1704 hours

LOCATION: Cabot, VT

VIOLATION: Aggravated Operation Without Owners Consent, Leaving the Scene of an Accident & Negligent Operation

 

ACCUSED: Daniel A. Abbott Jr

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cabot, VT 

 

VICTIM: Lawrence Winslow

AGE: 62

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hardwick, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers from the Berlin Barracks were notified of a theft of an ATV from Taylor Way in Cabot, Vermont. The following day the stolen ATV was spotted numerous times in the Marshfield/Cabot area.

 

On the evening of 8/21/23, Troopers responded to a call that the stolen ATV crashed on Walbridge Rd in Cabot and the operator, later identified as Abbott Jr, had fled the scene on foot.  Troopers responded to the scene and ascertained the location of Abbott Jr with the assistance of witnesses.

 

Abbott Jr was located at a nearby residence and taken into custody for the aforementioned charges as well as several outstanding Vermont arrest warrants for Vehicle Operation without Owner’s Consent, Forgery, and Retail Theft. Abbott Jr was issued a citation and transported to the Northeast Correctional Complex in Saint Johnsbury.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 09/21/2023 0830 hours 

COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED LOCATION: Northeast Correctional Complex

BAIL: 1,000

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

You just read:

Berlin Barracks/ Multiple Charges

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more