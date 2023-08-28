Berlin Barracks/ Multiple Charges

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#:23A3004625

TROOPER: Jacob Fox

STATION: VSP-Berlin

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 08/21/2023 1704 hours

LOCATION: Cabot, VT

VIOLATION: Aggravated Operation Without Owners Consent, Leaving the Scene of an Accident & Negligent Operation

ACCUSED: Daniel A. Abbott Jr

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cabot, VT

VICTIM: Lawrence Winslow

AGE: 62

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hardwick, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers from the Berlin Barracks were notified of a theft of an ATV from Taylor Way in Cabot, Vermont. The following day the stolen ATV was spotted numerous times in the Marshfield/Cabot area.

On the evening of 8/21/23, Troopers responded to a call that the stolen ATV crashed on Walbridge Rd in Cabot and the operator, later identified as Abbott Jr, had fled the scene on foot. Troopers responded to the scene and ascertained the location of Abbott Jr with the assistance of witnesses.

Abbott Jr was located at a nearby residence and taken into custody for the aforementioned charges as well as several outstanding Vermont arrest warrants for Vehicle Operation without Owner’s Consent, Forgery, and Retail Theft. Abbott Jr was issued a citation and transported to the Northeast Correctional Complex in Saint Johnsbury.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 09/21/2023 0830 hours

COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED LOCATION: Northeast Correctional Complex

BAIL: 1,000

MUG SHOT: N/A