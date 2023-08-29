Germany Passenger Information System Market valued at US$ 527 million in 2021, to witness significant growth
Germany passenger information system market was valued at US$0.527 billion in 2021.
According to a new report published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, forecasted between 2021 and 2028, the Germany Passenger Information System Market was valued at US$0.527 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to propel significantly over the coming years.
Some of the prime factors propelling the German passenger information system market growth are the increasing demand for seamless and efficient travel experiences, advancements in digital communication technologies, the emphasis on intelligent transportation, and the need to enhance passenger satisfaction and engagement through real-time updates and information dissemination.
A passenger information system is an integrated technological platform utilized across various modes of transportation, including airways, railways, and roadways, to provide real-time travel updates, schedules, route information, and other relevant data to passengers. This system aims to enhance the overall travel experience, improve operational efficiency, and facilitate informed decision-making for travelers by delivering accurate and timely information through displays, announcements, and digital communication channels.
The market is witnessing multiple collaborations and technological advancements, For instance, in Jan 2023 Deutsche Bahn introduced real-time occupancy displays to improve passenger convenience and rail efficiency. The display system, gradually rolled out, informed passengers about capacity on platforms, vehicles, and via an app, aiding seat selection and operational optimization. This initiative encouraged timely departures and efficient use of rail network capacities by guiding passengers to less crowded carriages. The system utilized traffic light logic or pictograms for seat availability, enhancing the travel experience.
Based on the system, the German passenger information system market is segmented into emergency communications, passenger information display, passenger information announcement, infotainment, and additional categories. The passenger information display category is experiencing significant growth driven by the increasing demand for seamless and real-time travel information, enhancing the passenger experience and operational efficiency. With travelers seeking up-to-date schedules, routes, and service updates, passenger information displays provide crucial information at terminals and stations, facilitating informed decision-making and smoother transit. As transportation networks prioritize enhanced customer service and engagement, the adoption of advanced passenger information display systems propels this segment's swift expansion within the Germany passenger information system market.
Based on devices and components, the German passenger information system market is divided into public announcements, multimedia displays, networking and communication, sensors, and additional categories. The multimedia displays category is witnessing substantial growth fueled by the increasing emphasis on engaging and informative passenger experiences. Multimedia displays offer dynamic and visually appealing content, delivering real-time travel updates, advertisements, and relevant information, enhancing the overall journey for passengers. As transportation authorities prioritize modernizing their communication systems to cater to tech-savvy travelers, the adoption of advanced multimedia displays drives the swift expansion of this segment, playing a pivotal role in transforming passenger interactions and satisfaction within the German transportation network.
Based on the mode, of transportation the Germany passenger information system market is sgmented into airways, railways, and roadways. The railways passenger information system market is experiencing significant expansion in the Germany passenger information system market. This growth is attributable to the increasing demand for efficient, reliable, and interconnected rail travel options, driven by factors such as environmental concerns, urbanization, and congestion. Passenger information systems play a pivotal role in providing real-time updates, schedules, and travel information to enhance the passenger experience, making rail travel more attractive and accessible. As the nation focuses on sustainable and interconnected transportation solutions, the adoption of advanced passenger information systems within railways contributes to the swift expansion of this segment, aligning with Germany's broader transportation goals and ensuring seamless and informed rail journeys for passengers.
As a part of the report, the major players operating in the Germany passenger information system market that have been covered include Advantech Co., Ltd, Cubic Corporation, Huawei Technologies, Cisco, Hitachi, and TE Connectivity among other significant market players.
The Germany passenger information system market report analyzes the market as below:
• By System
o Emergency Communications
o Passenger Information Display
o Passenger Information Announcement
o Infotainment
o Others
• By Devices and Components
o Public Announcements
o Multimedia Displays
o Networking and Communication
o Sensors
o Others
• By Mode of Transportation
o Airways
o Railways
o Roadways
Companies Profiled:
• Advantech Co., Ltd.
• Cubic Corporation
• Huawei Technologies
• Cisco
• Hitachi
• TE Connectivity
*List is not exhaustive
