Trade Name/Proper Name Indication Manufacturer/License Number Approval Date

REBYOTA Indicated for the prevention of recurrence of Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI) in individuals 18 years of age and older, following antibiotic treatment for recurrent CDI. Ferring Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11/30/2022

HEMGENIX Indicated for treatment of adults with Hemophilia B (congenital Factor IX deficiency) who: currently use Factor IX prophylaxis therapy, or have current or historical life-threatening hemorrhage, or have repeated, serious spontaneous bleeding episodes. CSL Behring LLC 11/22/2022

SKYSONA Indicated to slow the progression of neurologic dysfunction in boys 4-17 years of age with early, active cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy (CALD). bluebird bio, Inc. 09/16/2022

ZYNTEGLO Indicated for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with ß-thalassemia who require regular red blood cell (RBC) transfusions. bluebird bio, Inc. 08/17/2022