CBER Rare Disease Program Frequently Asked Questions

Furthermore, FDA offers the patient community a web platform, Patients Ask FDA, which is designed to encourage patients, caregivers, patient groups, patient advocates, and health care professionals to ask a question, request a meeting, or request a Patient Listening Session for all the FDA medical product Centers (biologics, drugs, and devices), and provide effective and efficient responses. Note: This webform is not for industry stakeholders.

Learn about FDA’s Patient Engagement activities and resources at: https://www.fda.gov/patients/learn-about-fda-patient-engagement.