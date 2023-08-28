Trade Name/Proper Name Indication Manufacturer/License Number Approval Date

ALTUVIIIO Indicated for use in adults and children with Hemophilia A (congenital Factor VIII deficiency) for: (1) Routine prophylaxis to reduce the frequency of bleeding episodes; (2) On-demand treatment and control of bleeding episodes; and (3) Perioperative management of bleeding Bioverativ Therapeutics, Inc. 02/22/2023

OMISIRGE Indicated for use in adults and pediatric patients 12 years and older with hematologic malignancies who are planned for umbilical cord blood transplantation following myeloablative conditioning to reduce the time to neutrophil recovery and the incidence of infection. Gamida Cell Ltd. 04/17/2023

VOWST To prevent the recurrence of Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI) in individuals 18 years of age and older following antibacterial treatment for recurrent CDI (rCDI). Seres Therapeutics, Inc. 04/26/2023

VYJUVEK Indicated for treatment of wounds in patients 6 months of age and older with dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa with mutation(s) in the collagen type VII alpha 1 chain (COL7A1) gene. Krystal Biotech, Inc. 05/19/2023

ELEVIDYS Indicated for treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) with a confirmed mutation in the DMD gene. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. 06/22/2023

LANTIDRA Indicated for the treatment of adults with Type 1 diabetes who are unable to approach target HbA1c because of current repeated episodes of severe hypoglycemia despite intensive diabetes management and education. CellTrans Inc. 06/28/2023

ROCTAVIAN Valoctocogene roxaparvovec-rvox is an adeno-associated virus vector-based gene therapy indicated for the treatment of adults with severe hemophilia A (congenital factor VIII deficiency with factor VIII activity <1 IU/dL) without pre-existing antibodies to adeno-associated virus serotype 5 detected by an FDA-approved test. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 06/29/2023