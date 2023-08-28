Submit Release
News Search

There were 104 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 474,746 in the last 365 days.

Conference on passwordless authentication coming soon

VIETNAM, August 28 - HÀ NỘI — The FIDO Alliance has officially announced that the first FIDO APAC Summit 2023 will be held in Nha Trang, Việt Nam from August 28 – 30.

The event is co-organised by FIDO Alliance, the Authority of Information Security (AIS), and VinCSS Internet Security Services Joint Stock Company under the auspices of the Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC).

FIDO APAC Summit 2023 brings together a large number of delegates from national information security regulatory agencies, business leaders and experts in the fields of technology, industry, finance, banking, and cyber security in the region.

‏The theme of the summit is "Connecting for a Safer Digital Future Passwordless Authentication in the APAC region", which emphasises the importance of using a secure authentication method to prevent phishing phone call attacks to take over accounts with a focus on strong authentication technology without FIDO passwords and passkeys.

Participating in FIDO APAC Summit 2023, delegates not only have the opportunity to update the latest information and notable policies, but also participate in discussions, exchanges and demo sessions to experience and consult intuitive techniques with leading experts.

In particular, the event opens up opportunities for business co-operation and exchange and experience sharing among the participants.‏ — VNS

You just read:

Conference on passwordless authentication coming soon

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more