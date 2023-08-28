Conference on passwordless authentication coming soon

VIETNAM, August 28 - HÀ NỘI — The FIDO Alliance has officially announced that the first FIDO APAC Summit 2023 will be held in Nha Trang, Việt Nam from August 28 – 30.

The event is co-organised by FIDO Alliance, the Authority of Information Security (AIS), and VinCSS Internet Security Services Joint Stock Company under the auspices of the Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC).

FIDO APAC Summit 2023 brings together a large number of delegates from national information security regulatory agencies, business leaders and experts in the fields of technology, industry, finance, banking, and cyber security in the region.

‏The theme of the summit is "Connecting for a Safer Digital Future Passwordless Authentication in the APAC region", which emphasises the importance of using a secure authentication method to prevent phishing phone call attacks to take over accounts with a focus on strong authentication technology without FIDO passwords and passkeys.

Participating in FIDO APAC Summit 2023, delegates not only have the opportunity to update the latest information and notable policies, but also participate in discussions, exchanges and demo sessions to experience and consult intuitive techniques with leading experts.

In particular, the event opens up opportunities for business co-operation and exchange and experience sharing among the participants.‏ — VNS