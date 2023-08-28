Unilever and Central Retail partner to mobilise customers to segregate at source

VIETNAM, August 28 - HCM CITY — Unilever Vietnam and Central Retail Vietnam jointly held a launching ceremony of a strategic cooperation project on the segregation of plastic waste at source, which marks a key milestone in bringing back plastics to production.

The strategic partnership between the two, known as “Segregation of Plastic Waste at Source Cooperation”, drives focus towards the circular economy model in plastic waste management in supermarkets in the south of Việt Nam (HCM City, Đồng Nai and Bình Dương) as well as launches various communications and education programmes on segregation at source, collection and recycling of plastic waste.

In addition, the cooperation focuses on the optimization of plastic waste resources collected through many partnerships, recycling and supplying PCR back to Unilever.

The activities under this cooperation will be carried from August to December across Central Retail Vietnam’s retail chain stores of GO!, BigC, Tops Market and mini go! in the south.

“As a consumer goods corporation closely connected with millions of families in Việt Nam, Unilever is constantly occupied with finding the optimal solutions for plastic waste. We have, over the years, sought to develop the circular economy model. Building such a model calls for a combined system of sorting, collecting and recycling both consistently and efficiently. Therefore, the segregation at source needs considerable amplifying while at the same time becoming the consumers’ daily habit, thanks to which the processes of collection and recycling are facilitated,” said Nguyễn Thị Bích Vân, chairperson of Unilever Vietnam.

“We hope that, through the strategic partnership with Central Retail Vietnam currently implemented across the shopping centers in the south as well as stakeholder engagement, a major step towards realizing and adopting the Circular Economy model to daily activities will be taken, making it approachable to consumers,” she said.

“I am confident that the strategic partnership between Central Retail and Unilever Vietnam will yield prominent and positive results. This pioneering step will set the stage for broader nationwide adoption. By doing so, we aim to strengthen consumer consciousness, translating awareness into tangible actions, promoting “green” consumption practice, and gradually embedding the principles of the circular economy into the day-to-day lives of the Vietnamese people,” said Olivier Langlet, Group Chief Executive Officer of Central Retail Vietnam. — VNS