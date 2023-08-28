Submit Release
News Search

There were 139 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 474,798 in the last 365 days.

International Food and Drink Festival Returns to Downtown Orlando with Food Eating Contest

International Food and Drink Festival Returns to Downtown Orlando with Food Eating Contest Defending Champion to Return for Annual Food Eating Contest

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, USA, August 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Contact: George Hidalgo events@eventuresltd.com

International Food and Drink Festival Returns to Downtown Orlando with Food Eating Contest

Defending Champion to Return for Annual Food Eating Contest

The International Food and Drink Festival returns to Downtown Orlando on Sunday, September 17, 2023 from 11am to 9pm at Orlando Festival Park. The festival will feature a variety of food and drinks from around the world, as well as a food eating contest that has become a tradition in Central Florida.

The food eating contest will be held at 6pm and will feature contestants competing to eat the most of a variety of dishes in the fastest time. The dishes will include traditional foods from some countries along with gigantic sandwiches and the famous no hands allowed apple pie eating contest. The festival guests seem to love these competitions as they keep coming back every time for the past 8 years.

The defending champion of the food eating contest is Wayne Algenio, who won all 3 competitions last year. He will be returning to defend his title this year, and he is confident that he can win again.

“I’m excited to be back to defend my title,” said Wayne Algenio. “I’ve been training hard, and I’m ready to beat everyone again and break my personal records.”

The food eating contest is a popular event at the International Food and Drink Festival. Last year, over 8,000 people attended the festival to watch the contestants compete.

“The food eating contest is always a crowd-pleaser,” said Dr Hidalgo, Event Director for Eventures. “It’s a lot of fun to watch the contestants try to eat as much food as they can in the fastest time.”

In addition to the food eating contest, the festival will also feature live music, giveaways, Djs and games. There will also be a variety of vendors selling food from all the world , full bar with all kind of drinks, souvenirs and more.

The International Food and Drink Festival is a free event. Tickets are not required. For more information, please visit https://www.facebook.com/InternationalFoodAndDrinkFestivalOrlando

George Hidalgo
Eventures
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube

You just read:

International Food and Drink Festival Returns to Downtown Orlando with Food Eating Contest

Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more