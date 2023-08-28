International Food and Drink Festival Returns to Downtown Orlando with Food Eating Contest
Defending Champion to Return for Annual Food Eating Contest
The International Food and Drink Festival returns to Downtown Orlando on Sunday, September 17, 2023 from 11am to 9pm at Orlando Festival Park. The festival will feature a variety of food and drinks from around the world, as well as a food eating contest that has become a tradition in Central Florida.
The food eating contest will be held at 6pm and will feature contestants competing to eat the most of a variety of dishes in the fastest time. The dishes will include traditional foods from some countries along with gigantic sandwiches and the famous no hands allowed apple pie eating contest. The festival guests seem to love these competitions as they keep coming back every time for the past 8 years.
The defending champion of the food eating contest is Wayne Algenio, who won all 3 competitions last year. He will be returning to defend his title this year, and he is confident that he can win again.
“I’m excited to be back to defend my title,” said Wayne Algenio. “I’ve been training hard, and I’m ready to beat everyone again and break my personal records.”
The food eating contest is a popular event at the International Food and Drink Festival. Last year, over 8,000 people attended the festival to watch the contestants compete.
“The food eating contest is always a crowd-pleaser,” said Dr Hidalgo, Event Director for Eventures. “It’s a lot of fun to watch the contestants try to eat as much food as they can in the fastest time.”
In addition to the food eating contest, the festival will also feature live music, giveaways, Djs and games. There will also be a variety of vendors selling food from all the world , full bar with all kind of drinks, souvenirs and more.
The International Food and Drink Festival is a free event. Tickets are not required. For more information, please visit https://www.facebook.com/InternationalFoodAndDrinkFestivalOrlando
