New Haven Barracks / DUI #2 / Enabling Consumption

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23B5003361

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Taylor Demick

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802)388-4919

DATE/TIME: 8/25/2023 at 2255 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 7 / Old Hollow Road

TOWN: Ferrisburgh

VIOLATION: DUI #2, Enabling Consumption

ACCUSED: Juvenile

AGE: 18

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Salisbury, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 08/25/23 at approximately 2255 hours, the Vermont State Police conducted a traffic stop after an observed motor vehicle violation on US Route 7 near the intersection of Old Hollow Road in the Town of Ferrisburgh. The operator was identified as a juvenile (18) of Salisbury, VT. While speaking to the juvenile, Troopers observed indicators of impairment and the juvenile was screened for DUI. The juvenile was subsequently placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI.

The juvenile was transported to the New Haven State Police Barracks for processing and later released with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Family Division at a later date.

Further investigation revealed the juvenile enabled the consumption of alcohol to two other persons under the age of 21 that were in the vehicle.

The juvenile was issued the following Vermont Civil Violation Complaints:

-Title 23 VSA 1024 – Flashing Signals. 2 Points, $220 waiver.

- Title 23 VSA 301 – Persons Required To Register. 0 Points, $162 waiver.

- Title 23 VSA 800(a) – Operating Without Liability Insurance. 2 Points, $162 waiver.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/12/23 at 0830 hours

COURT: Addison County District Court, Family Division.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Not Available

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the family court clerk to confirm arraignment time.