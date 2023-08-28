Head mounted displays are not for everyone - Metavista3D at AWE Asia in Singapore
We believe with a psHolix 3D display the amount of users for the Metaverse can be increased significantly, Not everyone is comfortable wearing a HMD."
— Jeffrey Carlson, CEO of Metavista3D
Head mounted displays are not for everyone. Metavista3D, a pioneering research and development company specializing in 3D display technologies, is excited to announce its participation at AWE Asia, in Singapore August 30-31. (https://www.aweasia.com). The company will showcase its groundbreaking AI-enhanced 3D display technology, offering attendees an exclusive opportunity to experience the future of spatial reality.
Dubbed by Forbes as “XR’s Most Essential Conference” and “The XR Conference for Everyone,” Augmented World Expo (AWE) is the world's leading AR/VR expo after more than 10 years of dedication, development, and high-quality events. AWE Asia is an opportunity to bring together outstanding XR companies, investors, and other international stakeholders in Asia to promote the development of the local XR market. Since its inception in 2010, AWE has become a place where Fortune 500 companies find business solutions, form strategic partnerships, discover financing channels, recruit talent, and give birth to new start-ups. Every year, thousands of Asia’s industry leaders and top resources gather in one room to learn, network, and develop opportunities in every sense.
"The only way to enter the Metaverse is using a head mounted display (HMD) or you use your normal 2D display. We believe with a psHolix 3D display the amount of users for the Metaverse can be increased significantly," said Jeffrey Carlson, CEO of Metavista3D. " Not everyone is comfortable wearing a HMD. "
Metavista3D's cutting-edge Super-Multiview technology, backed by more than 60 patents, offers a glasses-free 3D viewing experience. The AI-enhanced displays generate thousands of perspectives in real time, providing crystal-clear images in 2D and 3D. The solution also offers a great depth perception while eliminating the common drawbacks of traditional 3D displays, such as fuzziness, headache, and eye strain.
Be sure to visit Metavista3D at AWE Asia 2023 to get an up-close look at the company's innovative 3D display technology and learn more about its potential applications in various industries, including metaverse immersion, gaming, video conferencing, and automotive digital mirrors.
About Metavista3D
Metavista3D is a research and development company focused on creating next-generation pseudo-holographic display technologies. With a strong commitment to innovation, Metavista3D is dedicated to developing AI-based displays that enable superior spatial reality experiences without the need for 3D glasses. For more information, please visit www.metavista3D.com.
