VSTAR Upgrades Mobile App with Trading Strategy, Economic Calendar, and Market News
VSTAR.com, a regulated CFD broker has upgraded its mobile trading app with new features including a trading strategy, economic calendar and market news。
We are committed to providing our clients with cutting-edge technology coupled with education to enhance their success.”HONG KONG, August 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- VSTAR.com, a regulated CFD broker with an enhanced trading experience, has upgraded its mobile trading app with powerful new features designed to provide traders with state-of-the-art analysis and execution tools. The latest version of the app includes trading strategies, an economic calendar and a market news feed.
— Andrew Depew
The Advanced Trading Strategy Now you can access Trading Central's proprietary trading signals and strategies through the app. These strategies cover more than 1,000 instruments and are updated in real-time, so whether you're a beginner or a professional, you'll have some trading signals to fall back on.
VSTAR has also integrated a live premium economic calendar into the application that displays scheduled events, release estimates and historical data. Traders can review upcoming announcements that may impact markets and plan strategies accordingly. Calendar events are linked to VSTAR's market news feed, giving traders instant access to related breaking news for deeper analysis.
The news feed curates actionable headlines and analysis on key markets, catalysts and events that are translated into trading opportunities. Expert analysts highlight key support, resistance, and trend levels to watch across stocks, forex, indices, commodities, and cryptocurrencies. News is segmented by region and market for easy discovery.
"This upgrade puts our mobile app ahead of the competition by combining powerful yet intuitive trading tools, real-time news and insights into one platform," said Andrew Depew,
CEO of VSTAR.com. "We are committed to providing our clients with cutting-edge technology coupled with education to enhance their success."
The updated VSTAR app is now available for iOS and Android. It includes integrated account management, fast and secure deposits and withdrawals, competitive spreads, and 24/7 customer support. The brokerage serves clients worldwide with over 1000 instruments CFDs on global markets.
As a trusted regulated broker, VSTAR.com adheres to strict guidelines and operates with full transparency. It is licensed and regulated by CySEC. Client funds are held in segregated accounts for added security.
With a state-of-the-art mobile trading platform and a focus on trust, security and technology, VSTAR empowers traders of all levels to seize opportunities in the global financial markets.
Jessalyn Wanda
vstar.com
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter