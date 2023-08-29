Measures Immigration New Zealand Takes To Safeguard Foreign Students’ Interests

New Zealand Immigration Immigration Advisers New Zealand Ltd.

AUCKLAND CITY CENTRE, NORTH ISLAND, NEW ZEALAND, August 29, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Discover the allure of New Zealand, a top choice for ambitious students and professionals alike. This country is a haven for success with excellent educational opportunities and job prospects. Immigration New Zealand (INZ) ensures safety with its official control, making visitors feel secure as they explore this fantastic destination.Auckland, New Zealand, August 22, 2023: Experience world-class education and job opportunities in the safest destination - New Zealand! With top universities offering productive career courses and a thriving job market, ambitious students and professionals prioritize New Zealand for their big aspirations.While safety concerns are addressed with utmost care by Immigration New Zealand (INZ), exploitation still exists in some areas. Fair treatment for foreign nationals and locals alike is essential to avoid disparities in wages, leave policies, holidays, work breaks, and employment agreements. INZ is actively aware of these issues raised by migrants.Rest assured, INZ offers legal remedies through the Migrants Exploitation Protection Work Visa . This powerful visa protects against exploitation. It comes with various protective measures that can be used at any time.Director Vandana Rai from Immigration Advisers New Zealand Ltd emphasizes the importance of applying for this Accredited Employee Work Visa (AEWV) with the help of experts. Non-compliance can lead to legal consequences, so understanding the conditions of this visa category and process is essential.Immigration Advisers New Zealand Ltd puts the interests of visiting students and employees first. They advise keeping all visa and nationality-related documents at hand for emergencies. The Workers' Protection Bill, applicable to both migrants and other employees, ensures their interests are safeguarded.CEO Himanshu Rai highlights the crucial role of Licensed Immigration Advisers (LIA) in handling visa proceedings. These LIAs educate migrant workers about various visa categories that the migrant workers can apply for. They also provide support during crisis situations.Migrating employees must stay in touch with LIAs and inform them about any issues they face in the workplace. Open communication ensures prompt access to legal remedies as per visa regulations.To kickstart your career in New Zealand, reach out to authorized LIAs at Immigration Advisers New Zealand Ltd. Begin the process and stay connected with the most successful LIAs. Your future in New Zealand starts here.About the Company:Immigration Advisers New Zealand Ltd. has been one of the most reputed providers of immigration services to clients who plan to reach New Zealand for higher studies or better job opportunities. Patronised by the most knowledgeable and expert immigration specialists, the company has a decent track record of serving 10,000+ clients belonging to more than 30 countries. Working for more than two decades, the company assures every client complete peace of mind by handling all the matters related to their immigration to New Zealand

