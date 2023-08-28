The Marcus Graham Project Celebrates Flagship iCR8 Bootcamp Fellowship with an Inaugural “Grahamily” Reunion
The first driver of diversity and empowerment in the media and marketing industry marks a huge milestone with fundraising event
We invite everyone who’s been touched by MGP’s mission to join us in this celebration and continue supporting our vision of diversity and inclusivity in the media and marketing world.”DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Diversity-in-marketing pioneer The Marcus Graham Project (MGP) is celebrating the 25th session of its flagship iCR8 Bootcamp with a weekend-long celebration. MGP is hosting a “Grahamily Reunion” in Dallas, Texas, from September 28th through 30th. The event will bring together alumni, program founders, sponsors, partners, and friends to celebrate the organization’s legacy and impact on the landscape of the media and marketing industry.
The Grahamily Reunion will feature signature activities such as a “State of the Grahamily” town hall, welcome reception, hard-hat tour of and tailgate at GAMMA HOUSE, the newly acquired MGP headquarters.
“We celebrated our 15-year milestone last year at our annual fundraising gala, Lavender Hill, and it was evident that we needed more opportunities to connect and aggregate our alumni network,” says Jason Garrett, alumni and creative director for The Marcus Graham Project. “The Grahamily Reunion will serve as a platform to support, celebrate and activate our alumni in a unique and fun way.”
The nonprofit intends to widen the pipeline of diverse talent and leadership within the advertising and marketing industry, and the iCR8 Bootcamp is the cornerstone of MGP’s mission. Since MGP’s founding in 2007, about 96% of bootcamp graduates are employed within six months.
“We are immensely proud of the alumni who have passed through the iCR8 Bootcamp, leaving an indelible mark on the industry and countless lives,” said Larry Yarrell, CDO at The Marcus Graham Project. “The Grahamily Reunion is a testament to the power of community and collaboration. We invite everyone who’s been touched by MGP’s mission to join us in this celebration and continue supporting our vision of diversity and inclusivity in the media and marketing world.”
The iCR8 Bootcamp is supported by companies such as Apple, Google, Hennessy, Fossil, McDonald’s, Red Bull, GMC and Wieden + Kennedy. Most notably, in February 2021, the NBA provided The Marcus Graham Project a grant that allowed the organization to expand into ten new markets across the nation.
As MGP embarks on its next chapter of impact and empowerment, the nonprofit invites individuals and organizations to support its mission through contributions or by attending the Grahamily Reunion.
For more information about sponsorship opportunities and the Grahamily Reunion, visit www.grahamilyreunion.com.
About The Marcus Graham Project
Founded in 2007 by Lincoln Stephens and Larry Yarrell, The Marcus Graham Project (MGP) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering the next generation of aspiring professionals from diverse backgrounds. Through innovative programs, mentorship, and real-world experiences, MGP provides experiences necessary to solidify careers within the marketing and media industry—including advertising, PR, and social media.
MGP’s objective is to connect and collaborate with the talent development ecosystem—including higher education, corporations, agencies, trade, and the media community—to create a long-term solution to the lack of diverse talent within the industry, especially in leadership roles. Once industry representation mirrors that of the public, marketers will paint more insightful and accurate pictures of these audiences.
