Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Hawaiian Electric, and Masimo and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that class actions have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE: HE), and Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ: MASI). Stockholders have until the deadlines below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.



Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE: HE)

Class Period: February 28, 2019 - August 16, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 23, 2023

Throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Hawaiian Electric’s wildfire prevention and safety protocols and procedures were inadequate to meet the challenges for which they were ostensibly designed; (ii) accordingly, despite knowing the degree of risk that wildfires posed to Maui, the Company’s inadequate safety protocols and procedures placed Maui at a heightened risk of devastating wildfires; and (iii) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ: MASI)

Class Period: February 28, 2023 - July 17, 2023 (Common Stock Only)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 23, 2023

During the Class Period, as detailed herein, Masimo and the Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and engaged in a scheme to deceive the market and a course of conduct that artificially inflated the price of Masimo’s common stock and operated as a fraud or deceit on Class Period purchasers of Masimo’s common stock by materially misleading the investing public. Later, when Masimo and Defendants’ prior misrepresentations and fraudulent conduct became apparent to the market, the price of Masimo’s common stock materially declined, as the prior artificial inflation came out of the price over time. As a result of their purchases of Masimo’s common stock during the Class Period, Plaintiff and other members of the Class suffered economic loss, i.e., damages under federal securities laws.

Masimo’s stock price fell in response to the corrective event on July 17, 2023, as alleged supra. On July 17, 2023, Defendants disclosed information that was directly related to their prior misrepresentations and material omissions concerning Masimo’s forecasting processes and 2023 full-year financial guidance.

In particular, on July 17, 2023, Masimo reduced the lower end of full year revenue guidance for the healthcare business to $1.30 billion from $1.45 billion. The Company also announced a reduction in annual revenue guidance for the non-healthcare business to $800 million to $850 million from $965 million to $995 million.

