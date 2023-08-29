Nobis Rehabilitation Partners Announces Industry Expert Frank Battafarano to Advisory Board

Frank Battafarano

ALLEN, TX, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Frank Battafarano brings more than 40 years of executive and board-level healthcare expertise across several companies with extensive leadership at rehabilitation and long-term acute care hospitals.

His most recent leadership position was as the President and Chief Operating Officer (COO) at LifeCare Management Services and before that, Battafarano served as the COO at Kindred Healthcare with a previous position serving as the President of Kindred Healthcare’s hospital division.

“We are honored to have Frank join our Advisory Board,” said Chester Crouch, Founder and President of Nobis Rehabilitation Partners. “Frank is one of the most tenured experts in the post-acute industry who has excelled in both operations and positive growth and I have valued his professional knowledge over the years.”

"I have followed the growth of Nobis Rehab Partners and I am thrilled to serve on the Nobis Advisory Board," said Battafarano. "I look forward to Nobis leveraging my knowledge and years of experience to assist with their ongoing high growth momentum."

Battafarano has led several companies through many successful growth strategies and some of these were developed during significant regulatory changes and a managed care evolution. Battafarano earned a bachelor of arts in finance from the University of South Florida. Battafarano is a former board member of both the American Long Term Hospital Association and the Federation of American Hospitals and he is an Advisor to the Myhre Syndrome Foundation.

About Nobis Rehabilitation Partners

Nobis Rehabilitation Partners brings together healthcare providers, developers, and investment partners to create, operate, and manage inpatient rehabilitation facilities. Patients will receive exceptional care from highly experienced and inspired caregivers in the most uniquely designed and efficient hospital. Follow Nobis on LinkedIn and Facebook.