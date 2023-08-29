The Sweetest Dining Reward Launches to Support Girl Program and LA Women Chefs
Participate in Recruiting for Good's 1 referral 1 reward to help fund Girls Design Tomorrow; earn exclusive dining reward or luxury travel to gift and share #1referral1reward www.TheSweetestClub.com
Exceptionally Talented Girls Design Tomorrow Become Leaders and Role Models www.GirlsDesignTomorrow.com
Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals, generates proceeds to fund Girls Design Tomorrow; and rewards referrals with fine dining in LA.
In an effort to self-fund, 'Girls Design Tomorrow;' Recruiting for Good is now rewarding referrals to companies hiring professional staff with an exclusive dining experience in LA.
According to Carlos Cymerman Founder Recruiting for Good, "We appreciate referrals to companies hiring; they allow us to fund our meaningful mentoring program for exceptionally talented pre-teens!"
Recruiting for Good is rewarding dining at 'Women Chef Restaurants.' Successfully participate in '1 Referral 1 Reward' to earn $2500 gift card and host dinner with friends at The Sweetest Restaurants.
Carlos Cymerman adds, "These are women chef restaurants we love: a.o.c. (Suzanne Goin), Chi Spaca (Nancy Silverton), Crustacean (Helene An), Jar (Suzanne Tracht), Love & Salt (Sylvie Gabriele), Nightshade (Mei Lin, former Oprah Chef), n/naka (Niki Nakayama), Playa Provisions (Brooke Williamson), Republique (Marge Manzke), Scopa (Antonia Lafaso), and Socalo (Susan Feniger & Mary Sue Milliken)"
About
Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions by helping companies find and hire talented professionals they love; in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to make a positive impact; Good for You + Community Too. To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com
In Spring of 2024, We're Inviting More Girls to...
'Girls Design Tomorrow' our sweet meaningful mentoring program created by Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman. Our 12 month program is for exceptionally talented pre-teens to become Leaders and Role Models. www.GirlsDesignTomorrow.com The Future is Now!
Love to Support Girl Causes...Then...The Beauty Foodie Club is Perfect for You! Participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to help us fund 'Girls Design Tomorrow' to earn exclusive dining experiences, and luxury only trips to share and gift. To learn more visit www.TheSweetestClub.com
