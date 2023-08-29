The Sweetest Dining Reward Launches to Support Girl Program and LA Women Chefs

Participate in Recruiting for Good's 1 referral 1 reward to help fund Girls Design Tomorrow and earn $2500 Dining Gift Card to host a private dinner party at a women chef restaurant in LA #1referral1reward www.RewardingDining.com

Participate in Recruiting for Good's 1 referral 1 reward to help fund Girls Design Tomorrow; earn exclusive dining reward or luxury travel to gift and share #1referral1reward www.TheSweetestClub.com

Participate in Recruiting for Good's 1 referral 1 reward to help fund Girls Design Tomorrow and earn $2500 Dining Gift Card to host a private dinner party at a women chef restaurant in LA #1referral1reward www.RewardingDining.com

Exceptionally Talented Girls Design Tomorrow Become Leaders and Role Models www.GirlsDesignTomorrow.com