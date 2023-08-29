Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,351 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 475,606 in the last 365 days.

The Sweetest Dining Reward Launches to Support Girl Program and LA Women Chefs

Participate in Recruiting for Good's 1 referral 1 reward to help fund Girls Design Tomorrow and earn $2500 Dining Gift Card to host a private dinner party at a women chef restaurant in LA #1referral1reward www.RewardingDining.com

Participate in Recruiting for Good's 1 referral 1 reward to help fund Girls Design Tomorrow and earn $2500 Dining Gift Card to host a private dinner party at a women chef restaurant in LA #1referral1reward www.RewardingDining.com

Participate in Recruiting for Good's 1 referral 1 reward to help fund Girls Design Tomorrow; earn exclusive dining reward or luxury travel to gift and share #1referral1reward www.TheSweetestClub.com

Participate in Recruiting for Good's 1 referral 1 reward to help fund Girls Design Tomorrow; earn exclusive dining reward or luxury travel to gift and share #1referral1reward www.TheSweetestClub.com

Participate in Recruiting for Good's 1 referral 1 reward to help fund Girls Design Tomorrow and earn $2500 Dining Gift Card to host a private dinner party at a women chef restaurant in LA #1referral1reward www.RewardingDining.com

Participate in Recruiting for Good's 1 referral 1 reward to help fund Girls Design Tomorrow and earn $2500 Dining Gift Card to host a private dinner party at a women chef restaurant in LA #1referral1reward www.RewardingDining.com

Exceptionally Talented Girls Design Tomorrow Become Leaders and Role Models www.GirlsDesignTomorrow.com

Exceptionally Talented Girls Design Tomorrow Become Leaders and Role Models www.GirlsDesignTomorrow.com

Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals and generates proceeds to make a positive impact www.RecruitingforGood.com

Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals and generates proceeds to make a positive impact www.RecruitingforGood.com

Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals, generates proceeds to fund Girls Design Tomorrow; and rewards referrals with fine dining in LA.

Love to Support Girl Causes and Women Chefs in LA ...Then, The Beauty Foodie Club is for You!”
— Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder, Recruiting for Good
SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good (R4Good) helps companies find talented professionals; and generates proceeds to make a positive impact.

In an effort to self-fund, 'Girls Design Tomorrow;' Recruiting for Good is now rewarding referrals to companies hiring professional staff with an exclusive dining experience in LA.

According to Carlos Cymerman Founder Recruiting for Good, "We appreciate referrals to companies hiring; they allow us to fund our meaningful mentoring program for exceptionally talented pre-teens!"

Recruiting for Good is rewarding dining at 'Women Chef Restaurants.' Successfully participate in '1 Referral 1 Reward' to earn $2500 gift card and host dinner with friends at The Sweetest Restaurants.

Carlos Cymerman adds, "These are women chef restaurants we love: a.o.c. (Suzanne Goin), Chi Spaca (Nancy Silverton), Crustacean (Helene An), Jar (Suzanne Tracht), Love & Salt (Sylvie Gabriele), Nightshade (Mei Lin, former Oprah Chef), n/naka (Niki Nakayama), Playa Provisions (Brooke Williamson), Republique (Marge Manzke), Scopa (Antonia Lafaso), and Socalo (Susan Feniger & Mary Sue Milliken)"

About

Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions by helping companies find and hire talented professionals they love; in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to make a positive impact; Good for You + Community Too. To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com

In Spring of 2024, We're Inviting More Girls to...
'Girls Design Tomorrow' our sweet meaningful mentoring program created by Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman. Our 12 month program is for exceptionally talented pre-teens to become Leaders and Role Models. www.GirlsDesignTomorrow.com The Future is Now!

Love to Support Girl Causes...Then...The Beauty Foodie Club is Perfect for You! Participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to help us fund 'Girls Design Tomorrow' to earn exclusive dining experiences, and luxury only trips to share and gift. To learn more visit www.TheSweetestClub.com

Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
+1 310-720-8324
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram

You just read:

The Sweetest Dining Reward Launches to Support Girl Program and LA Women Chefs

Distribution channels: Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Retail, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more