Fred Story, Charlotte Iconic Composer, Joins the Perpetual Movie Team.
With 17 Emmy's, a career spanning 50 years, Fred Story joins an award winning team to bring the story world to musical life. Premier: late fall.
Brian Huey’s PERPETUAL is a compelling series of critically acclaimed novels. Perpetual will soon come to life on film--with numerous projects planned--carrying this expansive franchise forward.”CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- One of Fred Story's many accomplishments includes composing and producing the original score for multi-Award winning documentary "Robert Shaw: Man of Many Voices" He joins the award winning Perpetual team as here in August they finish shooting in Mooresville, North Carolina. Perpetual the Sequel is is a snapshot of the novel series by Charlottean, Brian Huey. Between director Michael Cable of Charlotte and Fred Story, this journalist counted more than 42 Emmy's along with their many other accolades. The Wonder Years (2022, 2023) DP, David Rakoczy brings decades of high level cinematography to Perpetual.
— Shirley Reading
The premier of Perpetual with Mr. Story's composition is planned for late fall to coincide with the film company's Perpetual Hope tour aligning with Levine Cancer Research, Atrium Cancer Research and Novant Cancer Research.
The Entire World is Out to Get Them! The logline reads!
Research: BrianHuey.com. HueyMedia.com.
"No government or corporation will control perpetual energy. My discovery will be free for the world, or nobody gets it at all!" Doctor Jackson's final words perpetually haunt Matthew and Maria . . .”
The team:
Perpetual Productions, is a vibrant North Carolina, Georgia and Tennessee regional team with award winning Director, Crew and Composer. Forty crew, twelve actors, thirty crew and dozens of support folks worked together to bring to the screen the Perpetual Trilogy of suspense adventure novels. Along with movie dynamics, Perpetual Productions is driven to give back to the community to help cancer Fighters, Survivors and Thrivers.
What’s Perpetual all about?
Suspense. Adventure. Energy. Environment. A Love Story.
The Team?
Charlotte centric, regional, and Georgia based award winning crew including Composer, Fred Story, Director, Michael Cable, Sound Engineer, Mike Cavell, 1st AD and actor Chad Ayers, Stunt Coordinator, Jesse Bell, Producer, Brandon Pollock, Director of Photography, David Rakoczy, and Marc Ford -- formerly with 20th Century Fox, as producer and screenwriter.
How can I find Perpetual?
In your search engine type: Perpetual by Brian Huey. Available in print and audio wherever great books are sold.
What’s the buzz in Mooresville, North Carolina.
The Perpetual Prequel pilot, a short film festival movie, was shot at Mooresville High School August 16-21, 2023. Charlotte based award winning Director, Michael Cable, said that the highly experienced team, exceeded all expectations. Perpetual the pilot is a stand-alone three-act adventure film starting with intense action, building a character driven story, and culminating in a surprise ending. All this will open the floodgates to an expansive intended franchise: Perpetual World films and television.
What is the Perpetual Hope Tour?
Perpetual Productions LLC has tied-in with cancer research centers nationwide. In June the tour landed at the Cleveland, Ohio iconic Brother’s Lounge, teaming up with VeloSano cycling and the Cleveland Clinic Taussig Cancer Center. In Charlotte, the movie and benefit team will connect with Levine Cancer Center, Atrium and Novant. Details are in the works with a local celebrity as EMCEE, top local bands, food, friends and more. To get involved with the cancer event for Fighters, Survivors and Thrivers, contact cancer survivor and event coordinator, Heather Bokelkamp hbokelkamp@gmail.com
How can Charlotteans and Carolinians get involved?
Investors and media or others can contact Producer, Brandon Pollock, brandon@bpvoiceovers.com.
For more information on the books, audiobooks, or other Perpetual source material, Brian@BrianHuey.com .
Come one, come all. Get on the bus! (Perpetual features a cool character, a 1965 21 window SAMBA VW Bus).
Brian Huey’s “Perpetual” is a compelling adventure series of novels that have gained critical acclaim. Brian’s dream has been to further the cause of cancer research and the Perpetual Hope Tour has been doing that throughout the country. In the fall he and his team in association with local talent and corporations with throw the best fundraiser ever and make a difference!
Brian Huey
Huey Media
+1 704-607-1434
email us here