The Birthplace of Pepsi to Host Collectors Roadshow Day

— Sabrina Bengel Managing Partner of The Birthplace of Pepsi

NEW BERN, NC, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Birthplace of Pepsi announced this week that they will be hosting a “Pepsi Collectors Roadshow” where you can have your Pepsi memorabilia identified and appraised on Saturday, September 16th, 2023, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

“We are thrilled to have Scott Kinzie and Jerry Avery with the Pepsi Cola Collectors Club join us for this special event,” said Sabrina Bengel, Managing Partner of The Birthplace of Pepsi. “From the early days of Caleb Bradham's pharmacy to the latest Pepsi Cola collectibles, Scott Kinzie and Jerry Avery are your go-to experts for all things Pepsi.”

Scott is the President of the Pepsi Cola Collector's Club, and his knowledge of Pepsi Cola memorabilia is unrivaled, spanning the entire history of the brand and its additional products. Living near Richmond, VA, where the second Pepsi Cola Home Office was located after 1924, He is uniquely positioned to share his knowledge with collectors and enthusiasts alike.

Jerry, who sits on the Executive Board of the Pepsi Cola Collector's Club, represents the Eastern District Time Zone, and has an expert understanding of New Bern memorabilia items. With his knowledge of Caleb Bradham and his pharmacies prior to Pepsi Cola's invention, Jerry brings a wealth of information to the table. Together, Scott and Jerry are a dynamic team that will guide you on an unforgettable journey through the world of Pepsi Cola.

