NASDAQ: ORGN Lawsuit Notice: Investors who lost over $100,000 with Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGN) share purchased between February and August 2023 should contact the Shareholders Foundation

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a deadline is coming up in the lawsuit that was filed for certain investors in Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGN) shares.

Investors, who purchased shares in excess of $100,000 of Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGN) between February 23, 2023, and August 9, 2023, have certain options and there are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: October 24, 2023. Those NASDAQ: ORGN investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.

On August 25, 2023, a lawsuit was filed by an investor in NASDAQ: ORGN against Origin Materials, Inc. over alleged Securities Laws Violations. The plaintiff alleges that the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Origin Materials would not be able to meet its previously announced timeline for the construction of its Origin 2 commercial plant, that demand for paraxylene, a product that can replace non-sustainable chemicals in existing supply chains, had dropped such that it would not be the production focus of the Origin 2 plant, that Origin Materials could not construct the Origin 2 plant at its previously disclosed cost, and that Origin Materials could not construct the Origin 2 plant at the scale it had previously identified.

