Pepsi Celebrates their 125th Anniversary at The Birthplace of Pepsi in New Bern, NC

NEW BERN, NC, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Monday, August 28th, marks the 125th anniversary of Pepsi-Cola, one of the world’s most recognizable brands. To celebrate this milestone, The Birthplace of Pepsi is celebrating by offering free Pepsi at The Birthplace of Pepsi from 10am until 6pm located at 256 Middle Street in Historic Downtown New Bern.

The Minges family has owned the Pepsi franchise area for the past 88 years and just recently celebrated its 100th year in the beverage industry. Jeff Minges, President and CEO of Minges Bottling Group, said, “Pepsi has become an iconic brand over the past 125 years with a rich legacy in Eastern NC, and our family takes great pride in knowing it started at the corner of Middle and Pollock Street in Historic Downtown New Bern.”

Pepsi has lived at the center of pop culture for the past 125 years, from sports to music to entertainment and as part of the celebration will officially usher in the next era as the brand’s new logo rolls out in stores nationwide.

Sabrina Bengel, Managing Partner of The Birthplace of Pepsi, said, “We welcome thousands of visitors each year from all over the world that enjoy the experience of stepping back in time and enjoying a Pepsi at where it all began!”

Join The Birthplace of Pepsi in celebrating its 125th anniversary Monday August 28th from 10am until 6pm.