Renegade Lemonade, a 100% lemon wine started in GA basement during Covid expands with Sales & Marketing Manager

DALLAS, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Renegade Lemonade, an innovative 100% lemon wine, started during Covid in a Georgia basement is thrilled to announce the appointment Jordan Smith as their new Sales & Marketing Manager. This strategic addition comes as part of the brand's commitment to expanding its market presence and enhancing customer experiences.With an extensive background in sales and a deep understanding of the wine industry, Jordan’s brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to Renegade Lemonade. Jordan will be responsible for leading Renegade Lemonade’s sales initiatives, cultivating client relationships, and contributing to the brand's growth strategy. The appointment comes at an exciting time as Renegade Lemonade continues grow, innovate, and expand its product offerings.Jordan shared his enthusiasm about joining Renegade Lemonade: "I am honored to be part of an innovative brand introducing such a unique wine in the industry. I look forward to collaborating with the exceptional team at Renegade Lemonade to further elevate our market presence and deliver unparalleled wine experiences to our customers."“We are delighted to have Jordan join our team. His knowledge, experience, and passion along with his strong focus on customer service make Jordan an outstanding addition to our growing team.” says Founder, Brady Reiter.As Sales & Marketing Manager, Jordan will play a pivotal role in shaping our sales strategies, nurturing our existing partnerships, and forging new connections in the market. The ability to blend innovation with tradition aligns perfectly with the company’s core value; be bold, be a renegade!About Renegade LemonadeHeadquartered in Dallas, GA, Renegade Lemonade is the next great product in the beverage industry. In 2020, Alex and Brady Reiter, two people with a passion for wine and a lot of time on their hands, set out to do the unimaginable: turn lemons into wine! Renegade Lemonade is the incredible result. Made 100% from lemons, Renegade Lemonade is a handcrafted lemon wine that is as refreshing as it is bold. With its exquisite balance of tart and sweet, Renegade Lemonade pairs perfectly with cheeses, seafood, poultry, and desserts as well as back porches, beaches, lake days, the pool, girl’s night, and weddings. Available in GA, AL, FL and online. Soon to be available everywhere.#AskForRenegade wherever you consume or purchase alcohol.For further information and interview requests please send an email to support@rlemonade.com attention Alex Reiter, and visit our website www.renegadelemonadewine.com

